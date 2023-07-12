REGIONAL — The Alameda County Grand Jury has recommended the Board of Supervisors establish the completion of a Mental Health Program Service Unit (MHPSU) at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin as “a top priority by all means to avoid further escalation of costs in monies and lives.”
The suggestion included in the Grand Jury’s 2022-23 annual report follows an investigation that found the county’s inaction has allowed the price tag to increase significantly since the state’s Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) authorized $54 million for construction in 2015. While that allocation hasn’t grown, the county’s proposed share has risen from $7.3 million to nearly $26.7 million because the project’s total budget has increased from $61.6 million in 2017 to $81 million.
The report added that inflation, labor costs and the price of materials continue to increase at a rate of 3.44% annually, meaning every three-month delay would likely add nearly $700,000, and a continued toll on those incarcerated and in need of care.
“The impacts caused by the delayed construction of the MHPSU have had serious consequences for inmates struggling with mental health issues in Santa Rita Jail,” the report said. “Since January 2023, Santa Rita Jail reported five suicides. With a best-case scenario targeted completion date of 2028, any further preventable delays would be disastrous.”
The report titled “The Santa Rita Jail Mental Health Building: Will it ever see the light of day?” comes a year after a federal judge placed the facility under a Consent Decree that allows him to monitor massive changes required for how mental health care is provided at the county’s primary jail.
The Consent Decree followed the settlement of a lawsuit filed on behalf of inmates in 2018 that charged that the facility needed more staffing and mental health programs to deal with one of the highest suicide rates for jails in the nation. Under the settlement, Alameda County officials must implement procedures to improve the delivery of mental health care to inmates, expand their out-of-cell time and provide Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations for prisoners with mental health disabilities. It also includes provisions for use-of-force, discharge planning, coordinating emergency mental health care with John George Psychiatric Hospital and suicide prevention.
According to the Grand Jury report, as of December, new plans were designed and are undergoing approval with various state agencies.
“The scope change removed medical treatment facilities and any beds or housing,” the report said. “Only clinical treatment rooms, classrooms for group therapy and education and office space will be provided. There are no facilities in the new design to house or treat severely mentally ill persons or to stabilize patients in crisis.”
In addition, the Grand Jury said the county is years behind in finishing what originally was set to open in 2019 because of a vital need.
“The motivation behind the application came about as the ACSO recognized the number of persons in custody suffering from mental health issues, substance abuse and addiction were increasing dramatically,” the report said. “ The Sheriff’s Department saw an opportunity to both correct the lack of treatment space and improve mental health care currently available to persons in custody.”
The project originally included remodeling two housing units for mentally ill incarcerated inmates, adding an OB/GYN clinic, and space for medical treatment. The project stalled later that year when the building to be renovated was found to be unsuitable for the plan and too expensive to bring into code. A new plan was needed.
“Now, in 2023, eight years after state funding was awarded, MHPSU, originally slated for completion May 30, 2019, still has not broken ground,” the report said.
The Grand Jury investigation blames the county’s General Services Agency, which in 2019 was chided in another Grand Jury report for failing to get capital projects completed. The latest report cited the need for competent management and strict oversight.
“Witnesses told the Grand Jury that until recently, the inter-departmental communications regarding the project often lacked clarity and clear direction,” the report said. “Concerns were raised about inadequate management and communication about the technical nature of the MHPSU building plans. Several witnesses stated that the right questions were not being asked of the right people, resulting in time wasted rescheduling meetings and tracking down answers.”
The department established new management in 2021 and has improved but is dealing with a staff shortage and slow recruiting process, the report said.
The report also faults the Board of Supervisors for failing to conduct a performance audit – as they said they would in 2020 – of the General Services Agency (GSA), a county department that the Board would oversee. The Grand Jury found no evidence that ever happened.
In addition to getting a MHPSU under way, the Grand Jury suggested the Board require the GSA to provide quarterly progress reports on the MHPSU; work with the county’s Human Resource Services to quicken the hiring process; audit the GSA ’s work ; and “develop a workflow and progress status for all departments and be mindful to present in layman’s terms.”
The Grand Jury required the ACSO and Board of Supervisors to respond; and invited responses from GSA, county Human Resources and county Health Care Services.
County officials did not respond to requests for comment.