REGIONAL — The Alameda County Grand Jury has recommended the Board of Supervisors establish the completion of a Mental Health Program Service Unit (MHPSU) at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin as “a top priority by all means to avoid further escalation of costs in monies and lives.”

The suggestion included in the Grand Jury’s 2022-23 annual report follows an investigation that found the county’s inaction has allowed the price tag to increase significantly since the state’s Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) authorized $54 million for construction in 2015. While that allocation hasn’t grown, the county’s proposed share has risen from $7.3 million to nearly $26.7 million because the project’s total budget has increased from $61.6 million in 2017 to $81 million.