Alameda County — An Alameda County Grand Jury investigation of the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin found the facility riddled with problems ranging from electrical and safety hazards to an inability to keep drugs and weapons from getting inside.
The scathing report issued last week followed a four-month investigation into the county’s jail, which has been plagued with problems that recently placed it under a federal consent decree to improve conditions, primarily mental health care and recreation opportunities for inmates.
The investigation also found problems with the facility’s safety, detainment conditions, COVID-19 management, health care and the process for inmates to file complaints.
“The Grand Jury acknowledges that Santa Rita represents a challenging environment to manage, especially in the context of a global pandemic, and that employees strive to meet rigorous expectations amid competing demands and limited resources,” the report said. “Nonetheless, the concerns identified in this report represent material health, safety, and financial risks and as such warrant urgent attention.”
The report made 28 recommendations to fix the identified problems. The county has three months to respond.
The Grand Jury opened its four-month investigation in October 2021 following years of in-custody deaths, lawsuits over conditions, and a high COVID-19 infection rate among staff and inmates. In addition, the U.S. Justice Department in 2021 said the jail's mental health treatment protocols violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The report also follows an election where the jail’s conditions played a role in voters’ decision to replace long-time Sheriff Gregory Ahern with Division Commander Yesenia Sanchez, who defeated Ahern on June 7 without the need for a runoff in November. She takes over in January.
Tya Modeste, a public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said the Sheriff’s Office will respond to the Grand Jury’s comments within the 90-day period.
“We continue to combat drugs getting into the Santa Rita Jail,” Modeste wrote in an email to The Independent. “Two years ago, we developed and implemented a Special Investigative Unit (SIU) and a K9 program to address this issue more aggressively. It was our SIU that developed information, which led to the investigation, arrest and ultimate termination of the former employee who brought drugs and other contraband into the facility. Our SIU and K9s continue to intercept drugs headed into the jail. The safety and security of the Santa Rita Jail is and has always been a priority. When the Grand Jury visited, they were escorted and closely monitored in every area of the facility and were always supervised.”
Seven Grand Jury members conducted four on-site jail inspections, reviewed 1,375 detainee grievances, interviewed staff and reviewed jail records to identify dozens of problems and make recommendations to fix them.
“The Grand Jury learned that Santa Rita staff view the entry of contraband, especially illicit drugs, as perhaps the most serious and persistent challenge faced by the jail,” the report said.
Seven jurors, the report said, entered the facility 13 times and walked into secure areas, including detainees housing units, where they were able to talk to inmates. Only once, the report said, was any juror required to show identification.
Santa Rita’s own internal reports found drugs and weapons entering the jail to be a “persistent problem,” but jurors found a “near absence” of controls. Not once, the report said, was a juror required to pass through a metal detector, have bags X-rayed or undergo a physical search.
Jurors who reviewed grievances found detainees most concerned about delays in medical services and staff conduct. Other concerns included cleanliness, jail-issued tablets, the food, mail and where they were housed.
“The Grand Jury confirmed that demand for medical services exceeded available capacity, often causing long wait times for appointments,” the report said.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office contract with Wellpath for medical care includes provisions for monetary penalties for understaffed shifts and each occurrence of below-quality delivery, but no penalties had been levied against the health care provider.
The county’s contract with Wellpath, the Grand Jury noted, requires a drug-free workplace, but Wellpath’s medical director for the jail, in fact, had been fired in August 2020 for self-prescribing medication.
The report said, “Despite the extended time frame of the substance abuse by a senior medical provider at the jail, the use of jail resources to obtain fraudulent prescriptions, and Wellpath’s concerns that its employee had been practicing medicine while impaired, a timely and transparent communication between Wellpath and Santa Rita on this issue did not take place.”
In other findings:
The Grand Jury members noticed empty outdoor mini-yards and found that inmates were being allowed just one-hour a week outdoors. Jail staff said the time was offered daily, but the Grand Jury found that to be inaccurate.
Jury members found foul odors and evidence of feces smeared on walls in several temporary holding cells, and that while many areas of the jail, including housing areas, appeared freshly cleaned, some housing units were dirty.
Although jail officials took temperatures of incoming detainees, they failed to ask questions about symptoms and potential exposures to COVID-19. Detainees received soap, hand sanitizer and masks, but the jury members observed most were not wearing the masks.
The Grand Jury gave credit to ACSO for a COVID-19 response plan that included on-site testing and vaccinations behind bars, but noted that vaccination rates among inmates were between 25% and 30%. Testing rates were lower.
It also found that the grievance process for inmates fell short, including leaving many complaints open for lengthy periods of time.
The investigation also found high-risk safety code violations throughout the jail, including electrical wiring not installed to code and out-of-date emergency safety equipment.