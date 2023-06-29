LOGO - Alameda County Seal

More than two dozen staff members under former Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley improperly used county resources, and violated other departmental policies, to campaign for their boss’s reelection in 2018, according to an Alameda County grand jury report issued last week.

The list of violations includes requests from DA office staff for donations to support O’Malley’s campaign, attendance at campaign events, distribution of campaign flyers, and participation in photographs that staff believed were taken to support O’Malley’s candidacy, according to the report.