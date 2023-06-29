More than two dozen staff members under former Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley improperly used county resources, and violated other departmental policies, to campaign for their boss’s reelection in 2018, according to an Alameda County grand jury report issued last week.
The list of violations includes requests from DA office staff for donations to support O’Malley’s campaign, attendance at campaign events, distribution of campaign flyers, and participation in photographs that staff believed were taken to support O’Malley’s candidacy, according to the report.
O’Malley served as district attorney from 2010 to 2022. In May 2021, she announced that she would not seek a fourth term in 2023.
The current district attorney, Pamela Price, who O’Malley defeated in 2018, and the entire DA office staff were recused from the grand jury investigation.
After interviews with more than 30 witnesses and a review of hundreds of pages of documents, the grand jury concluded that about 25 DA staff members used county-owned computers and the county email system to solicit funds for O’Malley.
According to the report, some of those emails went to police unions in other cities and counties requesting attendance at campaign events and discussing campaign strategy.
Law enforcement largely supported O’Malley in 2018, when her challenger, Price, ran on a platform that included holding police more accountable and eliminating racial disparities in prosecutions and incarcerations.
Testimony revealed that policies regarding election-related behavior and county policies, including the Appropriate Computer Use Policy and the Appropriate Use of Telecommunication and Information Technology Systems Policy, were either not well known or were ignored by DA staff. The grand jury also found that O’Malley, despite knowing that some of her employees acted in violation of county policies, did not hold anyone accountable.
“The grand jury uncovered behavior that is unacceptable and especially inexcusable for lawyers,” Price said. “Our new administration will not make those same mistakes or violate the laws and policies ignored by the previous administration.”
We will not sacrifice our integrity or the public trust for political gain,” Price added. “While I was not part of the grand jury’s investigation, I agree [that] the residents of Alameda County deserve better.”