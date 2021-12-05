The cities of Dublin, Livermore, and Pleasanton will co-sponsor a virtual Zoom application workshop for the following fiscal year 2022/23 grant programs: City of Dublin Human Services Grants, City of Livermore Housing and Human Services Grants, City of Pleasanton Housing and Human Services Grants, and City of Pleasanton Community Grants – Youth / Civic Arts.
The virtual workshop is designed for nonprofit and public organizations that serve Tri-Valley residents. The grant programs offered by the three cities provide funding for a wide variety of human services, community development, housing, youth, and civic arts projects and programs in the Tri-Valley. Most of the grants are focused on activities that benefit lower income residents. In the next fiscal year (2022/23), the cities are estimating to collectively provide over $1.44 million to projects and programs including: medical visits and health care access for the uninsured; child abuse prevention services; meals and supportive services for seniors; mental health care; substance abuse counseling; domestic violence and homeless shelters; rental assistance; fair housing counseling and tenant-landlord services; housing rehabilitation for low-income homeowners; community cultural events; art projects and programs; and many more.
City staff will discuss the application processes at the virtual Zoom workshop. Attendance at the scheduled Zoom workshop is mandatory in order to apply for funding from the City of Dublin, City of Livermore and/or the City of Pleasanton, and pre-registration is required.
The virtual Zoom workshop is scheduled for Thursday, December 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All attendees must register in advance for this Zoom meeting using this link: https://bit.ly/3rkTf05.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the virtual Zoom meeting.
For questions regarding this workshop, please contact Steve Hernandez at 925-931-5007 or at mailto:shernandez@cityofpleasantonca.gov.