Solar Panels Green Energy Unsplash.jpg

Alameda County – A grassroots organization filed an appeal last week to overturn Alameda County’s decision to approve the Alameda Grant Line Solar 1 project, which will install 400 photovoltaic modules and panels across 12 acres near the county’s eastern border.

In a Sept. 18 letter to the Alameda County Planning Department, Friends of Livermore (FOL) said it wants the Board of Supervisors to reject the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments’ Sept. 8 decision to certify the project’s Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and approve a conditional use permit (CUP) for it to operate.