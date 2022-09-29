Alameda County – A grassroots organization filed an appeal last week to overturn Alameda County’s decision to approve the Alameda Grant Line Solar 1 project, which will install 400 photovoltaic modules and panels across 12 acres near the county’s eastern border.
In a Sept. 18 letter to the Alameda County Planning Department, Friends of Livermore (FOL) said it wants the Board of Supervisors to reject the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments’ Sept. 8 decision to certify the project’s Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and approve a conditional use permit (CUP) for it to operate.
FOL, which describes itself as a community organization dedicated to protecting open space and improving the quality of life in the Livermore area, contends the proposed project is not a permitted use under the applicable land use designation; is not replacement infrastructure; and is not new infrastructure needed to serve growth allowed by Measure D.
The organization also contends mitigation for impacts to special status species is inadequate. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife requested a continuance of the CUP proceedings, but that continuance was not granted. FOL states that the project is not a permitted use in the applicable zoning district.
If built, the project located at Grant Line Road and Great Valley Parkway, would generate two megawatts of solar power that could power some 750 homes. The developer, New Jersey-based Soltage, LLC, said the facility will feed into Pacific Gas & Electric’s (PG&E) Alameda County distribution grid through the Herdlyn 1102 substation, about five miles north of the project site.
The 400 photovoltaic arrays will span 12 of the site’s 23 acres. Soltage also will build one inverter and three wooden utility poles on the property.
County officials wrote in a staff report that projected population increases demonstrate a need for the project, but opponents said they were concerned the solar facility’s generated power will largely benefit development outside of Alameda County.
David Rounds, a member of FOL who signed the group’s appeal letter, but spoke to The Independent on his own behalf, said his issue with the project “is not that it is solar.”
“To the contrary,” he said. “It is abundantly clear that in order to achieve enough of a reduction in CO2 to give us at least a fighting chance to survive, we need to build as much clean energy and grid capacity and do so as quickly as possible. My issue is that there is no plan or policy in place to guide and drive this process around how and where solar voltaic fields are located. Right now, all you need to get approval to build a solar voltaic generation plant is a willing landowner and a willing solar company and willing supervisors. We will never achieve our goals here as long as serendipity and hoping and praying are the basis for doing so. As long as piecemeal development is the plan, we are doomed to failure.”
Proposals to build solar facilities have proved controversial in Alameda County. FOL, along with the groups, Save North Livermore Valley, Friends of Open Space and Vineyards and residents John and Jackie Bowles, successfully brought an end last year to Sunwalker Energy of Oakland’s proposal to build a 59-acre solar generation site on 71 acres of agricultural land at 4871 N. Livermore Ave. near Livermore, county planning authorities said last week.
Following the county’s approval of the project, the groups and residents filed appeals. Sunwalker officials withdrew the plan in 2021.
Intersect Power’s approved 347-acre utility scale solar farm in North Livermore remains in litigation. An organization called Save North Livermore Valley (SNLV) filed a lawsuit to stop the project following the county’s approval, but an Alameda County Superior Court judge ruled in the county’s favor. Not giving up, SNLV appealed the decision to the California First District Court of Appeal. Attorneys began filing their opening briefs with the court this month.
Many of the contentions made to overturn the county’s approvals of the projects are similar – they violate land use designations and provisions in Measure D to protect open space and agriculture, and will harm the habitat and environment.
Rounds said agricultural land in East County is not zoned for commercial solar operations.
“The county chooses to disagree, and as a result, the last solar project they approved for rural East Alameda County (Aramis) remains under litigation,” Rounds said. “By not having a solar policy with ironclad guarantees around siting, the county is inviting continued litigation and continued delays. The supervisors need to step up, do their job and create a real plan and policy that will enable Alameda County to achieve these important clean energy goals.”
Dick Schneider, a co-author of Measure D, which voters approved in 2000 to protect agriculture and open space, said FOL is opposed to the project because the EIR includes the provision that the Grant Line Solar 1 power plant has a Power Purchase Agreement with PG&E under a program specifically designed to benefit the local communities around the facility served by the local distribution grid.
“The EIR notes only one such community, the adjacent unincorporated community of Mountain House, immediately across Great Valley Parkway in San Joaquin County,” Schneider said. “Under Measure D, public utilities such as this power plant, are allowed only if they serve growth permitted in East Alameda County, not growth in other counties. This project is inconsistent with Measure D.”
Alameda County Planner Albert Lopez said last week that he was working on a response to the FOL’s appeal of the Soltage facility and would make it public before the Board of Supervisors is set to discuss the appeal at its Oct. 13 meeting.
Lopez said “this particular land use type” is controversial, but there also is strong support for solar projects.
A Soltage official leading the project did not respond to a request for an interview.