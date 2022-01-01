Coach James Giacomazzi and his Las Positas College men’s basketball team have much to be grateful for this holiday season.
The Hawks (12-1) are enjoying one of the best starts in program history, and Giacomazzi appreciates the adaptability of his freshmen-laden squad. The young team is a quick study.
“When we play different teams we’ve had to modify things offensively and/or defensively depending on our opponent,” Giacomazzi said. “They’ve done a great job of being able to adapt to what is being thrown at us.”
The Hawks, riding a 12-game winning streak entering the week, are nearly unbeaten. They lost only their season opener to Butte, 103-100 in overtime, when Las Positas freshman Brandon Fisher had a monster game with 32 points and 15 rebounds, going 15 of 17 from the floor. He is averaging 11 points a game this season.
Las Positas will host Redwoods at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 to complete non-conference play.
Sophomore point guards Lee Jones Jr. and Nikko Echalas are playing a key role thus far. The duo has helped the Hawks shoot 53% from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range.
“Our point guards have done a great job,” Giacomazzi said. “Lee, in particular, deserves a lot of credit for what he has been able to bring to the team, in scoring and also creating for others and understanding what our style is.”
Las Positas, which moved up to No. 6 in the Dec. 21 California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Association (CCCMBCA) poll, will open in conference play at Ohlone on Jan. 5 and will visit Foothill on Jan. 7, both in the Coast North.
A model of versatility, the Hawks are ranked seventh in the state in scoring at 87.0 points a game and 28th in points allowed, at 70 per game. Some highlights: Las Positas swept three games in the James Clark Classic at Cosumnes River and defeated ranked West Valley 86-77 on Dec. 8.
Jones is a natural on the big stage. He helped lead Junipero Serra High to its first state basketball championship in 2016, running the point smoothly. He was 8 of 8 from the free throw line when Serra beat Long Beach Poly 48-43 in the CIF Division II final.
Las Positas has balanced scoring. Dathan Satchell leads the way with 14.1 points a game.
Fast-improving Jordahn Johnson is averaging 13.8 points and nine rebounds.
Giacomazzi, known for developing big men and moving players to the next level, marvels at Johnson’s rapid ascent. He was scoreless in Game 1, and now he’s almost averaging a double-double.
“If you think about where he came from in terms of Game 1 to where he is now, he’s improved leaps and bounds,” Giacomazzi said of Johnson. “Not only that, he's still got so much more room to grow.”
Even with their successful run, the Hawks have some big mountains to climb.
The Coast-North has three teams ranked in the state top 15: No. 1 City College of San Francisco, No. 6 Las Positas and No. 14 College of San Mateo. Las Positas’ district-rival Chabot is also on the rise under head coach Keenan McMiller. Foothill is also solid.
Giacomazzi doesn’t want his players looking too far ahead early in the season. He focuses on the process.
“We try to stay with the old cliche, ‘one game at a time,’ and just try to win the game in front of you,” said the coach who earned his landmark 300th career win in 2020 and averages over 20 wins a season. “We try to get better every day in practice to figure out how we can be more successful. When you try to look ahead, I think it sets you up for failure.”
With these Hawks, all roads have led to success so far.