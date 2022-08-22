People who have been exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine under updated public health guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Instead, the CDC is encouraging anyone exposed to the virus to wear a facemask for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day after exposure. Those who test positive should still isolate for at least five days, and at least 10 days if they are symptomatic, regardless of their vaccination status, according to the CDC.
Under CDC guidelines, those who have tested positive, but remain asymptomatic, or who have not had a fever for at least 24 hours without the use of medication like Paxlovid and whose symptoms are improving, may end their isolation period after five days.
While transmission of the virus is ongoing, in some places at elevated levels, CDC officials said the updated guidance reflects the at ‘significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic,’ due to the widespread availability of vaccines, therapeutic treatments, high-quality masks and both at-home and PCR testing.
"This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," said Greta Massetti, head of Field Epidemiology and Prevention for the CDC.
The agency also no longer recommends distancing from others by at least 6 feet and lifted the recommendation that K-12 students exposed to the virus test negative regularly to avoid missing class time.
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten praised the updated school guidance, suggesting that students, educators, and parents need ‘as normal a (school) year as possible.’
"We will continue to press for what children and educators need to recover and thrive, including enhanced ventilation, lower class size, emotional and social supports, such as guidance counselors, paraprofessionals and nurses, and of course, recruiting and retaining great teachers," Weingarten said in a statement.
The updates are intended to apply to broader county- and community-level settings, according to the CDC. The agency plans to issue specific updated guidance for settings such as health care and travel soon.