People who have been exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to quarantine under updated public health guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Instead, the CDC is encouraging anyone exposed to the virus to wear a facemask for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day after exposure. Those who test positive should still isolate for at least five days, and at least 10 days if they are symptomatic, regardless of their vaccination status, according to the CDC.