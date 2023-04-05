LIVERMORE – Public speakers at a well-attended school district meeting recently raised concerns about hate speech on campus and called for the board to take action.
During the March 7 Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) meeting, three students, one alumni and one substitute teacher condemned the spread of hate speech, derogatory behavior and racist graffiti at Granada High School. The speakers also said they felt their concerns had been dismissed. In separate interviews with The Independent after the meeting, district officials provided plans for addressing the issues.
Alex Pepper, a Jewish student from Granada High School, spoke for himself and other students when he shared that “derogatory and discriminatory behavior” at the school has increased significantly over the past few years. He said he had seen hateful language and symbols written on desks, walls and textbooks.
“I recall the end of last year when I arrived at school early and saw that following a so-called senior prank, a swastika had been scrawled on one of the building’s doors,” Pepper continued. “As someone who has experienced online threats to kill me, my family and others like me because of my religion, I cannot regard such symbols as merely a joke.”
Pepper believed there was no action plan to address this issue and that fellow students who’ve confided in him do not feel safe on campus.
Other students who spoke of hate speech at the meeting felt their school was not doing enough to address the problem. Julia Cozen reported the use of homophobic statements on campus and asked the school board to take initiative to “make the campus safe and open.”
“I’m a student of Granada High School and I have many friends. I’m here tonight to tell you that Granada refuses to accept these claims as factual,” Cozen said. “Biased ideas lead to motivated violence. Let’s practice accountability together. There’s nothing that harms the bright minds of Granada more than discrimination.”
Trenton Thompson, who identified himself as an openly queer Granada junior and member of an anti-discrimination student group, told the school board members that he did not feel safe on campus. He called parents who try to push for anti-LGBTQ+ laws as in Florida and Tennessee a “disgrace.”
“Just last week, I heard the F slur so many times in one 70-minute class. I hear ‘that’s so gay’ every single day on my campus. I have been called gay before I even knew what that word meant,” Thompson said.
Emily Wilson, an LVJUSD substitute teacher and former student of Granada, said the district should provide training to staff and administrators to foster safe campuses for LGBTQ+ students, which includes enhancing curricula to be inclusive of the queer community and other marginalized groups.
“This isn’t about any agenda other than saving lives,” Wilson said. “LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers. Black transgender and non-binary youth report disproportionate rates of suicide risk. One in four, 25%, of Black transgender and non-binary young people reported a suicide attempt in the past year.”
Jamie Mitchell, another former Granada student, also advocated for LVJUSD schools to implement LGBTQ+ inclusive curricula.
During the meeting, Trustee Kristie Wang noted that her daughter spoke about the hate speech issue while she attended Granada High School. Though Wang said she raised the issue with the Granada administration, she “did not get a lot of acknowledgement.”
Wang and board president Craig Bueno commended the students who came forward to speak, but confirmed their faith in the district’s teachers and Granada Principal Clark Conover.
President Bueno said to Conover, “You do an exceptional job, and I would agree with Trustee Wang that some of those kids might bring forth some issues that might be difficult.”
In a follow-up interview with The Independent after the meeting, LVJUSD Superintendent Chris Van Shaack detailed how the district plans to combat the issue.
“We will work with our school sites to develop plans to improve the experiences of our students,” Van Shaack said. “That could include additional training, better communication, more clear consequences or a number of other things. Site leadership will need to work with student groups to better understand how our marginalized students are feeling, which will lead to action steps. District-level support will be provided to help ensure that those action plans are successful.”
Van Shaack said he feels Livermore high schools are already mindful of being LGBTQ-inclusive in courses, but added that the board will review the current material.
In a separate interview, Conover said, “While the vast majority of our students promote a culture of inclusivity, respect and community, our campus, like all others, is not immune to examples of hate speech.”
“Unfortunately, examples of hateful rhetoric in our broader society, especially on social media, can provide a false sense of acceptance and permission for this type of speech and can desensitize students to the impact their words and actions have on each other.”
Currently, Granada High School has a “Freshman in Transition” class that according to Conover, drives home Granada’s behavioral expectations.
Since the school board meeting, Conover said he has worked with a group of students to make sure Granada is a “welcoming school where everyone feels safe and respected.” He invited students to speak to Granada staff to talk about their experiences.
“We will continue to work together to implement proactive ideas that more greatly support a respectful, positive, and safe culture at Granada,” Conover said.
Van Shaack shared that he is also confident in Livermore schools’ ability to combat these issues.
“I think all our schools should be very clear in their messaging about what is expected regarding student behavior, particularly hate speech,” he said. “Both Granada High and Livermore High have active student groups whose goals are to develop and maintain a positive school climate. Educators at those schools take a great deal of pride in supporting all students and caring about them as individuals. Re-establishing expectations and being clear about consequences when those expectations aren’t met will be an important step.”