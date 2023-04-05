LOGO - Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District LVJUSD SQUARE

LIVERMORE – Public speakers at a well-attended school district meeting recently raised concerns about hate speech on campus and called for the board to take action.

During the March 7 Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) meeting, three students, one alumni and one substitute teacher condemned the spread of hate speech, derogatory behavior and racist graffiti at Granada High School. The speakers also said they felt their concerns had been dismissed. In separate interviews with The Independent after the meeting, district officials provided plans for addressing the issues.