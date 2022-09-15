David Haubert

 Photo courtesy of district1.acgov.org

Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert was the keynote speaker at last week’s Livermore Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) Wine Country Luncheon held at the Martinelli Event Center.

Haubert represents the First District which includes the communities of Dublin, Sunol, portions of Pleasanton, Fremont and Livermore, and is serving his first four-year term on the five-member Alameda County Board of Supervisors. Haubert formerly served as mayor of the City of Dublin.