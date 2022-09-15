Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert was the keynote speaker at last week’s Livermore Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) Wine Country Luncheon held at the Martinelli Event Center.
Haubert represents the First District which includes the communities of Dublin, Sunol, portions of Pleasanton, Fremont and Livermore, and is serving his first four-year term on the five-member Alameda County Board of Supervisors. Haubert formerly served as mayor of the City of Dublin.
Speaking to a sold-out crowd, including members of the Livermore City Council and other community leaders, Haubert discussed the role of a supervisor in establishing and fostering a strong economy for the county, and outlined some of the district’s goals for the future.
Haubert referenced the pandemic and its effect on the community, emphasizing the importance of vaccines and praised Livermore’s 86.5% vaccination rate.
“That’s a good number,” he said. “Over 1 million county residents have had at least one vaccination, and over 76,000 in Livermore have had at least one vaccination. Health and safety come high on the list of what we do and talk about (as supervisors) and public health is a big thing. If anyone wants to be vaccinated, it’s free and it’s easy.”
Dovetailing on the topic of public health, Haubert shared the supervisors’ concerns regarding homelessness in Alameda County and the urgency to provide help to those in need.
“When it comes to emergency care and general assistance, we have to have a plan to end homelessness,” he said. “There are 214 people in Livermore who don’t have a home. Food insecurities are one of the biggest scourges of our time … and I am one leader who knows we can’t do it alone; we have to as a team work collectively together.”
Haubert praised local organizations such as Tri-Valley Haven, Meals on Wheels, the One Nation Foundation, and other local food sources for providing a critical link to residents.
Turning to additional remedies to aid the community, Haubert highlighted the benefits of the Federal American Recovery Act and its ability to help locally with money and grants for nonprofit organizations. He noted that the county has so far given $3 million to assist those left unable to cope with the aftermath of the pandemic.
Looking ahead, Haubert said the county is looking to help those in unincorporated areas of the county with a municipal services provider. A local commission will be formed, whose purpose is to serve as a city council of sorts for the unincorporated communities.
“Another thing (the county does) in unincorporated areas of the county is to serve as your municipal services provider that helps with road projects and maintenance,” he said. “What I am committed to giving east county is giving the community a voice, and that dovetails into things like Measure D and Measure P … with things like Measure D we are going to make some minor adjustments to the equestrian sector of the county. They can’t provide the resources they need with the restricted Measure D and we didn’t know that, but now we know (Measure D) needs adjustment. It’s the right thing to do.”
Haubert also lauded the benefits of Measure P, which will help create and grow the wine region with additional wastewater treatments for the vintners.
“It will allow for better extension of services in rural Alameda County which will help to grow the wine region,” he said. “(Many) of the vines need to be regrown and we can only do that if the economics of it work out … We are fighting, literally, for the future of the wine region.”
Transportation in the growing region is a touchstone topic for the supervisors. Haubert emphasized that the Valley Link rail project -- a 2-mile, 7-station passenger rail project that will connect with BART in the Tri-Valley and the ACE commuter service in Northern San Joaquin County-- isn’t run by the board of supervisors. However, it is run by a joint powers authority; an organization that the supervisors support.
“We’re dedicated to pushing hard to make (Valley Link) a reality to take thousands of people off the road and put them on public transportation,” said Haubert. “It’s going to be great for the commute along 580 and better for the environment. We have to relieve the congestion on 580 and we are committed to that.”
He said that the supervisors are similarly committed to partnering with the Sheriff’s Department and the CHP, those who are charged with protecting rural roads.
“I gotta tell you that we are committed to making sure our rural roads are as safe as possible … the Tesla Safety Road Project, as a special assessment district will make it safer,” Haubert said. “Everything that is overhead will go underground, including those ugly, unsightly fire-causing wires, but also a median and left-hand turns into businesses.” He added that the project will take five to 10 years to complete and will piggyback with the Measure D and Measure P plans.
When it comes to county ordinances, Haubert spoke to the controversy surrounding rodeos.
“We know that some people want to ban them, but we also know that it is important to people who live out there,” he said. “I want to get all the input we can and have it be a community-wide decision and ask that we create a community advisory council so we can hear from everyone.”
Also controversial is the eviction moratorium, which is still in place.
“I think it is wrong,” said Haubert. “If you take rights away from homeowners you are going to have worse problems … I want to continue the dialog on this.”
The supervisor ended his comments by voicing his support for the Howard Terminal project near Jack London Square that will provide a new stadium for the Oakland A’s and mixed-use development of condominiums and retail.
“It will keep the A’s here and will provide much for that area,” he said.