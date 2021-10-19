Nine Bay Area public health officials announced a consensus last week on the conditions under which they would lift facemask mandates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officers for the City of Berkeley and Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Sonoma counties said they would life indoor facemask mandates when:
1) A jurisdiction reaches the moderate (yellow) COVID-19 transmission tier, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and remains there for at least three weeks.
2) COVID-19 hospitalizations in the jurisdiction are low and stable, in the judgment of the health officer.
3) And 80% of the jurisdiction’s total population is fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson or eight weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for emergency use for 5- to 11-year-olds.
All three conditions must be met, according to the health officers, and the local jurisdiction would still be subject to any state or federal mask requirements. Nor would lifting local mandates prevent businesses or other organizations with public indoor spaces from imposing their own requirements.
The state currently requires anyone not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a facemask in business locations and all indoor public spaces. California also requires face coverings for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in schools, health care facilities, public transit, and adult and senior care facilities.
"Masks and vaccines together have protected residents of Alameda County and the Bay Area during the summer wave" said Alameda County Health Officer Nicholas Moss. "While we expect COVID-19 and flu to circulate this winter, with more people well-protected from severe illness by vaccination we will be able to loosen mask requirements safely."