California Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan has awarded Hively the Nonprofit of the Year award for District 16.
The Pleasanton-based Hively provides social services and other resources for children and families in Alameda County.
The award is co-sponsored by the Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector and the California Association of Nonprofits.
Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits, said the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders “have put nonprofits – usually hidden in plain sight – in the spotlight,” adding that the Nonprofit of the Year award helps “everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities.”