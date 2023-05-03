SPORTS-HOCKEY.jpg

The Amador Valley Dons faced the Foothill Falcons in an ice hockey match on Saturday, April 29 as part of Tri-Valley Minor Hockey Association. Amador won 12-4. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)

Long before the San Jose Sharks originated in the Bay Area, the Tri-Valley Minor Hockey Association was founded.

It started in 1970 and has been dedicated to youth hockey development. Now, high school-aged players from throughout the area converge on Dublin Iceland for club games in April and May.