Long before the San Jose Sharks originated in the Bay Area, the Tri-Valley Minor Hockey Association was founded.
It started in 1970 and has been dedicated to youth hockey development. Now, high school-aged players from throughout the area converge on Dublin Iceland for club games in April and May.
“I like the competitiveness. … I like the fact that it’s a team game,” said Dexter Harkness, who scored a game-high four goals for the Amador team in a 12-4 victory over Foothill on Saturday night. “You have to rely on your teammates.”
It’s a tight-knit hockey community. Tom Adrian, the director of the high school league, said that there are about 200 players in that league, which is comprised of nine squads. The teams are co-ed.
Besides Foothill and Amador, other local teams include Granada, Dublin, and a combination Livermore/Brentwood/Antioch squad.
“What we wanted to have is a league for the kids who live in this area so they could play for their high school … It’s a lot of fun,” Adrian said. “We take kids from any level of experience.”
The high school league is non-checking because there are different levels of players. Checking in hockey involves defensive techniques aimed at disrupting an opponent.
“We’ll have kids that are just learning to skate that are out there with kids who are playing very high-level hockey, so we want to make it safe for everybody,” Adrian said.
Amador coach Eric Lahrs grew up near Buffalo, New York, where he played youth travel hockey and high school hockey before playing club at San Jose State. When he moved to Pleasanton in 1999, he joked with his wife Alisa, an Amador Valley grad, that he was someday going to coach a hockey team at that school.
Fourteen years later, Lahrs became the head coach of the Amador team and led the squad to five straight league finals before this season. The season starts in early April and ends with playoffs in late May.
Like in other sports, the rivalry between Amador and Foothill is alive and well.
“It’s the inner-town rivalry, and a lot of these kids from both teams know each other,” Lahrs said. “It’s always been a big thing.”
In Saturday’s game, Amador took a 6-0 lead in the second period on its way to the victory. Amador improved to 3-4 this season while Foothill fell to 4-3.
Besides Harkness, teammate Justin Buress had a hat trick and William Harker added two goals for the Dons. Austin Zhao and Ryder Lahrs both passed for three assists for the Dons. Amador goalie Sejal Patel had a shutout until the third period.
For Foothill, Tyler White produced a hat trick and Kyle Bazzone provided the team’s other goal. Alena Gurule and White provided assists for the Falcons.
The league is currently led by the Granada team, which has an 6-1 record this season. On Saturday, the Matadors held a 6-0 lead in the third period over San Ramon Valley and eventually won 6-1.
“I love helping the kids and they love it,” said Rich Rodgers, who has coached Granada for nine years, about the league. “Hockey is kind of one of those things where, I would say, compare it to like lacrosse was 15 years ago. There’s actually quite a few kids that play. There’s actually a pretty strong community of hockey in the Bay Area.”
Luke Brandon led Granada in scoring with two goals against San Ramon Valley. Other Matadors who scored included Lukas Verstegen, Nicolas Grigoropoulos, Zander Denis and Nathan Mann. James Bellig scored for San Ramon Valley on an assist from Addison Alaoui.