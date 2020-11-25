Local charitable programs need help from the community more than ever this holiday season to support those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to adapt to state guidelines, local nonprofits have had to alter their holiday giving programs. However, there are still plenty of great ways to give back to the community this December.
Shepherd’s Gate
This holiday season, the Shepherd’s Gate Women’s Shelter is asking for monetary donations or items on its gift adoption lists.
Shepherd’s Gate CEO Carol Patterson said since companies aren’t in the office this year, the shelter isn’t able to use its traditional gift tree model to receive gifts for the women.
Patterson noted that the organization is still in need of new coats and sweatshirts.
“People can go to the (Shepherd's Gate) website and be Christmas angels this year,” she said.
During the holidays, Shepherd’s Gate supports women currently living in the shelter as well as any of their 13,000 alumni that request help.
For more information, visit https://shepherdsgate.org/christmas/.
Tri-Valley Haven
In order to safely support those in need this year, Tri-Valley Haven has transformed its holiday program.
According to the Tri-Valley Haven website, the nonprofit “will be providing households with pre-bagged food and a holiday gift card while utilizing social distancing and CDC disease prevention guidelines.”
Organizers are mostly looking for cash or holiday gift card donations to support over 3,500 Tri-Valley individuals in economic need. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to their location in Livermore at 3663 Pacific Ave.
To see how you can help, visit http://www.trivalleyhaven.org.
Mony Nop Turkey Drop
Last Sunday, Mony Nop Real Estate held its fifth annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop to benefit Tri-Valley Haven.
The Turkey Drop brought in over 280 turkeys and $2,200 in cash donations, according to the Mony Nop Real Estate Team Instagram account.
“This event is a fun and simple way for members of our community to give back to those that are less fortunate during the holidays,” Nop said.
Tri-Valley Haven will use the turkeys and donations from the Turkey Drop to provide Thanksgiving meals to families and individuals in need.
Donations can still be made to Tri-Valley Haven at www.trivalleyhaven.org.
Open Heart Kitchen
Leaders of the nonprofit organization Open Heart Kitchen are requesting help from the community to continue serving hot meals this holiday season.
In response to the pandemic, Open Heart Kitchen has canceled volunteer opportunities for the foreseeable future. However, the kitchen is still in need of monetary donations to continue operating.
“In times like these, having access to food is more important than ever. Now, your support is critical,” the organization’s website states. “Know that your gift – of any size – will be put to immediate use.”
The website indicates that a donation of $3 is enough to provide a meal for a person in need.
Anyone struggling to make ends meet can receive hot meals from Open Heart Kitchen for free during the pandemic.
For ways to donate or to find a meal, visit https://www.openheartkitchen.org.
Meals on Wheels
Spectrum Community Services’ Meals on Wheels (MOW) program delivers meals to homebound seniors in Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and Sunol.
This holiday season, the nonprofit is specifically in need of healthy volunteers who can drive meals to home-bound seniors. Those who can’t volunteer might consider donating hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes.
According to the MOW website, “Healthy, home-delivered meals are available for seniors (60 years and older) who are unable to prepare their own food and have difficulty with mobility.”
To apply, Livermore residents can call coordinator Krista Olson at 925-421-4657; Pleasanton, Dublin and Sunol residents can call Jennifer Choi at 925-931-5385.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_MealsWheels.
Shop with a Cop
Each year, the Livermore Police Department (LPD) and the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) organize the Shop with a Cop program to help students during the holiday season.
LVJUSD staff members nominate students in financial need to go on a shopping spree at Walmart with an LPD officer. During the event, the students are able to buy Christmas gifts for themselves and their family members.
A GoFundMe fundraiser set up by the organizers has already surpassed its goal of $5,500. However, donations are still welcome to support the program, in which more than 30 LVJUSD students are participating this year.
For more information or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_ShopCop.