With the Internal Revenue Service set to begin accepting 2021 income tax returns on Jan. 24, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) last week joined 80other House Democrats in urging IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig to address a backlog of processing more than 6 million returns from last year.
According to a letter sent by the representatives, as of last month the IRS had still failed to process 6.3 million individual returns and 2.3 million amended returns for the 2020 tax year.
In addition, the letter said many taxpayers had still not received unemployment compensation, Child Tax Credit payments, and Economic Impact Payments.
“The backlog at the IRS is not only delaying refunds for millions of Americans and small businesses, but it’s also threatening taxpayers who may not be able to complete their mortgage paperwork or apply for student loans because they cannot provide the required tax transcript,” Swalwell said. “With the new tax filing season right around the corner, it’s critical the IRS address this backlog and ensure it is prepared for the upcoming season.”
The IRS has blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for many of the delays.
The letter urges the IRS to “create a plan to efficiently and effectively process the backlog in mailed tax returns, as well as to assist [the Taxpayers Assistance Service] in the hiring and training of new taxpayer advocates, and to advise Congress of that plan.”