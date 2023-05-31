REGIONAL — The House Ethics Committee on May 22 informed Tri-Valley Rep. Eric Swalwell that it had concluded its investigation into allegations he had ties to a suspected Chinese spy.
In a letter to Swalwell, the panel said it “will take no further action in this matter.”
The letter stated, “The Committee has previously reviewed allegations of improper influence by foreign agents and in doing so, cautioned that Members should be conscious of the possibility that foreign governments may attempt to secure improper influence through gifts and other interactions. We encourage you to contact the Office of House Security for any guidance on steps you can take to prevent or address such attempts.”
Swalwell, who denied the allegations after they were raised in a 2020 news article, said it was “time to move on.”
“The bipartisan House Ethics Committee had this case for over two years,” Swalwell said. “They had the power of subpoena. They received answers from me in response to requests for information. Today, they are closing this matter and did not make a finding of any wrongdoing.”
The committee closed its investigation four months after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, removed the Democrat from his seat on the Intelligence committee. McCarthy said House members and the FBI were concerned about “his relationship with the Chinese spy.”
Swalwell, whose 14th District includes Livermore and Pleasanton, has said he cooperated from the beginning with the FBI after learning the Chinese operative Christine Fang, also known as Fang Fang, had volunteered to participate in his 2014 reelection campaign. National news source Axios previously reported that Fang had helped to raise funds and interacted with him at some events.
Axios said the Chinese government sent Fang to the United States to infiltrate the offices of politicians it deemed on the rise. Swalwell was among them.
House Republicans then quickly accused Swalwell of wrongdoing and the allegations became a regular topic for Fox News hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. A complaint was filed with the Ethics panel on April 9, 2021, alleging Swalwell might have violated House rules or conduct.
Swalwell maintained throughout that he had cooperated with the FBI and broke off ties to Fang as soon as he learned her identity. Swalwell denied any relationship with Fang and cooperated with the investigation. Fang returned to China and Axios said no evidence was found that showed Swalwell passed along any secrets.
Swalwell called the allegations political because of his outspoken criticism of former President Donald Trump and McCarthy.
“Nearly 10 years ago, I assisted the FBI in their counterintelligence investigation of a campaign volunteer,” Swalwell said, referring to Fang. “The case and my assistance were briefed to Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner, and two years later, Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan re-appointed me to the House Intelligence Committee. Neither Speaker questioned my actions nor politicized my cooperation. Despite the FBI repeatedly saying I was nothing but helpful and never accused of wrongdoing, this complaint was filed by a House Republican.”
Although now ousted from the Intelligence Committee, Swalwell remains on the Homeland Security Committee. In April, during a public hearing with Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, another panel member, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, accused Swalwell of having a “sexual relationship with a Chinese spy — and everybody knows it.” Following objections from the committee’s Democrats, her words were stricken.
Swalwell said he will continue to speak out.
“If the intent in bringing this complaint and leveling false smears was to silence me, that is not going to happen,” Swalwell said. “I will continue to be a voice on behalf of my constituents and a passionate defender of democracy.”