N95 Mask COVID-19 Markus Winkler Unsplash.jpg

Grant-funding decisions at the May 2 Dublin City Council meeting took care to respond to post-pandemic changes within the non-profit landscape, weaning off American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and shifting focus away from food-delivery services.

The city council voted unanimously to allocate some $330,000 to 23 grants through 18 organizations, using about $163,000 in ARPA funds, $107,000 of the city’s General Fund, and $60,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds. The money will support programs such as homeless prevention and family stabilization through City Serve of the Tri-Valley and a senior meal program through Open Heart Kitchen.