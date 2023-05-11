Grant-funding decisions at the May 2 Dublin City Council meeting took care to respond to post-pandemic changes within the non-profit landscape, weaning off American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and shifting focus away from food-delivery services.
The city council voted unanimously to allocate some $330,000 to 23 grants through 18 organizations, using about $163,000 in ARPA funds, $107,000 of the city’s General Fund, and $60,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds. The money will support programs such as homeless prevention and family stabilization through City Serve of the Tri-Valley and a senior meal program through Open Heart Kitchen.
The coming 2023-24 fiscal year, however, marks the last year of ARPA support.
ARPA provided emergency federal funding through various channels — including $1,400 household checks, increased tax credits and funding to state, local, territorial and tribal governments — in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
Dublin used about $163,000 per year in ARPA funds during the past two fiscal years to support its Human Services Grant Program.
California’s COVID-19 State of Emergency ended on February 28 and the Federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 will end May 11.
Councilmember Sherry Hu worried about preparing organizations for the change.
“I want to make sure we get this information out to all the organizations when we give the money this year, so they have the expectations for the next year,” said Hu.
But Shaun Chilkotowsky, Dublin cultural arts manager, felt confident that the city had provided sufficient lead time.
“When we started with ARPA funding for this, it was something we wanted to be very careful about, to say, ‘Hey we’re adding funding as a response to COVID, but it’s not going to be here for the long term,’” he continued.
And Mayor Melissa Hernandez touted the resiliency of non-profit finances in the area.
“Not only are they getting our funding, but they’re also getting funding from other cities, and from state funding, and from federal funding, and from, hopefully, fundraising as well,” she said.
Also in response to the end of the pandemic, the city council decided to defund a $4,960 grant to nonprofit Wishing Well, Inc., which previously provided food-delivery assistance during the pandemic, and which requested $25,000 for the coming fiscal year to operate a free-meals service.
Hernandez described delivery services as less relevant today, given that less people are confined indoors.
Councilmember Jean Josey also questioned the Wishing Well grant amount.
“From the application that they sent, they couldn’t really operate without the $25,000,” said Josey. “Under $5,000 doesn’t get them where they need to be.”
Councilmember Kashef Qaadri, although ultimately supportive of the motion to defund Wishing Well and redistribute their funds proportionately, expressed some hesitation.
“I think it’s worth giving newer organizations a chance and see what they can accomplish in serving the needs of our community,” said Qaadri.
The coming fiscal year will mark the 19th of Dublin’s Human Services Grant Program.