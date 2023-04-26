LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Alameda County — A study underway to determine the Tri-Valley’s most pressing needs for the next five to 10 years has found that more than 44% of renters and nearly 26% of homeowners in Pleasanton, Dublin and Livermore are burdened by the cost of housing.

Each of the three cities are funding the assessment with plans to later work together on how to deal with various human services needs such as homelessness, mental illness and food insecurity an how to address what nonprofits and cities can do in a unified response.