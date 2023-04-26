Alameda County — A study underway to determine the Tri-Valley’s most pressing needs for the next five to 10 years has found that more than 44% of renters and nearly 26% of homeowners in Pleasanton, Dublin and Livermore are burdened by the cost of housing.
Each of the three cities are funding the assessment with plans to later work together on how to deal with various human services needs such as homelessness, mental illness and food insecurity an how to address what nonprofits and cities can do in a unified response.
Consultants from JSI Research & Training Institute, which is conducting the review, have provided an overview of their 2023 Eastern Alameda County Human Services Needs Assessment to the Dublin and Pleasanton city councils, with plans to meet with the Livermore City Council soon.
The study is expected to take 18 months to complete.
Naomi Miller-Altuner, a JSI project associate, told the Pleasanton City Council on April 18, that JSI consultants had so far interviewed 13 representatives from Tri-Valley nonprofit organizations; many felt their organizations worked individually, leading to duplication of efforts. These representatives expressed a desire to improve coordination to become more effective, Miller-Altuner continued.
“Many folks mentioned that since the pandemic started, there has been really an increased need for services in the Tri-Valley and that along with that, there’s been an increased workload that’s (been) put on nonprofits in the Tri-Valley,” Miller-Altuner said. “At times, this can be kind of challenging and demotivating for staff members.”
Six issues have already topped the firm’s findings: Housing and services for unhoused people; food insecurity; mental health services; specialty health services, including dental care and access to reproductive health care; transportation; and the needs brought with changing racial and ethnic demographics, Miller-Altuner said.
“In relation to Pleasanton and Dublin, Livermore has the highest need for human services,” the researcher said. “They have a higher rate of poverty and more Spanish speakers.”
Livermore, she added, provides more human services than the other cities, not just for its residents but for the entire Tri-Valley.
“Folks who we spoke with talked about how the Tri-Valley historically has been left out of county funding efforts,” Miller-Altuner said. “On the flip side, we also heard that there’s really this burgeoning sense of interest from both the county and from all the Tri-Valley cities to foster relationships and to engage with one another and collaborate to provide human services.”
JSI has assembled staff from the three cities, along with Alameda County’s Social Services and Public Health departments and nonprofit service providers to establish a schedule, work plan and to collect data. Community members with a variety of backgrounds were recruited to form an “Eastern Alameda County Power & Action Committee” to provide input to the consultants to ensure all groups racially and financially were represented in the study.
In some initial statistics provided to the council from 2020 Census data, the study showed about 236,000 people live in the three cities. Dublin has the smallest population at 46,400, but is the most densely populated and fasted growing. Each of the cities has between 19,000 and 20,000 children; and Dublin has the youngest median age — 36 — with 27% of its population being children; Pleasanton has the oldest median age of 42, with 15% of the population over 65; Livermore’s median age is 40.
Looking at racial and ethnic trends, the Census data showed 42% of the Tri-Valley’s population is white, higher than the state’s 35% and Alameda County’s 28%. About 55% of the population in Livermore is white, the highest in the region; the Tri-Valley Black population is just 2%. Thirty-four percent of the Tri-Valley population is Asian, a rise from 17% in 2010. About a quarter of Alameda County’s 137,000 Indian Americans reside in the Tri-Valley, including half in Dublin. The Hispanic population in the three cities accounts for 15% of residents; Livermore’s Hispanic representation is the highest with Latinos accounting for 22% of the population.
On the economic front, each city’s unemployment rate was 4% or less; Livermore’s median household income was just under $140,000, with Dublin’s at $171,000 and Pleasanton’s at $168,000. Housing costs were revealed to be a major concern. Nearly half of renters and 28% of homeowners in Livermore were described as “housing cost burdened.” In Dublin, the numbers showed 36% of renters and 25% in that situation; and in Pleasanton, 46% and 23%, respectively.
In other statistics, 56% of buildings in Livermore and 47% in Pleasanton had the potential for dangerous lead paint, because of their age; 77% of Tri-Valley residents commute to work alone with just less than 9% using public transportation; about 3% of Tri-Valley residents receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); less than 3% of the region’s population is without health insurance; and about 20% are enrolled in public health insurance.
During a brief discussion, some council members brought up issues that concerned them. Mayor Karla Brown said she found in meeting with other cities that families with very small children are having trouble affording diapers, formula and baby food. Councilmember Julie Testa said that even residents with health insurance find they don’t have adequate mental health care, and added that some residents require legal assistance, such as with immigration needs.
Vice Mayor Jack Balch said he was shocked at the number of Pleasanton residents with housing cost burdens.
“I just did some quick math and basically 24,430 residents, if we’re an 80,000 resident city, is housing cost burdened,” he said.