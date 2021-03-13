The Valley Humane Society is accepting applications from volunteers interested in serving on its board of directors.
Board members serve two-year terms and are responsible for fundraising and building community relationships.
In the last year, the humane society, whose mission is to save and improve the lives of companion animals in the Tri-Valley, experienced a 29% increase in dog and cat adoptions and a 400% rise in individuals needing assistance feeding their pets. The organization anticipates that demand will continue to increase this year.
Those interested in serving on the board should apply by email to board@valleyhumane.org. The deadline to apply is April 9.
More information is available on the organization’s website. valleyhumane.org.