A 71-year-old man who collapsed while being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin later died after suffering a heart attack, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
Ali Muhammad was booked by Oakland police on suspicion of attempted murder in July 2020, according to authorities.
Deputies reported seeing him in ‘medical distress’ shortly before noon on Oct. 24. He later collapsed while talking to deputies. Muhammad was initially taken to the medical clinic at the jail, but his condition worsened, and he apparently suffered a heart attack, sheriff’s officials said. Paramedics were called and Muhammad was taken to a local hospital where he was placed on life support, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was pronounced dead after neurological tests on Sunday, Oct. 30, showed no brain activity.
Officials said they believe Muhammad died from a medical condition and not foul play. The official cause of death will be determined by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.
The sheriff’s office also announced that Nelson Chia, arrested in the August murder-for-hire slaying of Oakland dentist Lili Xu in Oakland, hanged himself in a holding cell on Friday, Oct. 28, shortly after being booked into Santa Rita Jail. Chia, 73, was reportedly Xu’s longtime boyfriend.
A second man, 33-year-old Stockton resident Hasheem Bason, has also been charged in the killing.