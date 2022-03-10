Quest Science Center will host the fourth annual Tri-Valley Innovation Fair at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton on Saturday, March 19.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include more than 50 hands-on exhibits and activities involving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics for students of all grade levels. Admission is free.
“We are thrilled to return to an in-person event this year,” said Caleb Cheung, chief learning officer for the Livermore-based nonprofit organization. The Alameda Fairgrounds provides a substantial space to introduce families to the cutting-edge engineering, science and technology innovations that are being developed right here in the Tri-Valley. Our goal is to provide a fun environment for kids to engage with robotics experts, engineers, scientists, creators, and even an astronaut to inspire and support the next generation of scientists.”
Interactive activities will include flying a drone through an obstacle course; exploring the science of insect colors, plant scents, and honey; designing animated characters; building mechanical tools; and conducting physics experiments on a cell phone.
For more information, visit quest-science.org.