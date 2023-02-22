Quest Science Center will hold its 5th Tri-Valley Innovation Fair at the Alameda County Fair Grounds in April.
This annual event highlights innovations made in science, engineering and technology, and connects people of all ages with some of the region’s most diverse accomplishments. The fair features an array of exhibitors, providing visitors with the chance to explore, experiment and ask questions, while meeting the people who make innovation happen at local companies, community and educational organizations.
“This is an opportunity for people who live here to peek behind the curtain at all these companies doing all these innovative, entrepreneurial things, and see how many opportunities they have and don’t even realize,” said Monya Lane, Quest CEO and chairmen of the board of directors. “It’s about being excited about what’s going on in our area and the possibilities for the future.”
Lane noted last year’s event attracted 2,500 visitors to see over 60 exhibitors, including Lawrence Hall of Science, UC Merced and Las Positas College. Quest is gearing up for an even bigger turn out this year, with hands-on activities and four special demonstrations throughout the day.
“We invite you to come to the Tri-Valley Innovation Fair to experience first-hand the many fascinating companies we have right here in the region where we live” said Caleb Cheung, Quest Chief Learning Officer. “Various innovation fields such as biotechnology, healthcare, robotics, advanced manufacturing, computing, transportation, agriculture technology and energy will be featured at the fair.”
The Innovation Fair was begun by the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC) in 2017 and held at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater. Quest Science Center participated in the fairs held in 2018 and 2019, and intended to become an equal partner with LVPAC for the 2020 event, but the COVID-19 pandemic intervened, canceling the fair that year and the following year. In 2022, Quest took over sole organization of the fair and moved the event to the fairgrounds in Pleasanton.
“Quest becoming the organizer was just a natural evolution in Livermore and the Tri-Valley,” Lane said. “The Innovation Fair was the first public activity we ever did to see if the community was interested in a science and innovation center, so it definitely has been meaningful to us from day one.”
Lane is one of the founders of Quest Science Center. The center’s mission is to connect everyone in the Tri-Valley and beyond to science, especially science within the region. Founded in 2018, Quest offers inclusive and engaging experiences for people of all ages and backgrounds that inspire excitement in the exploration of science and the skills to thrive to today’s world. Quest Science Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the City of Livermore has agreed to include land for the center in Stockmen’s Park as an element of its downtown redevelopment plan.
“When we started the science center, it was called Livermore Science and Society Center, and we didn’t like that name,” said Lane. “But in a way in carried our intent to be more relevant to science in our everyday lives as a purpose, and to connect science and technology in a normal and relatable way to people’s everyday lives is our mission.”
The 5th Annual Tir-Valley Innovation Fair will take place on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave., in Pleasanton. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, or to register as an exhibitor, sponsor or volunteer, visit quest-science.org/innovation-fair.