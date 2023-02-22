LOGO - Quest Science Center QSC

Quest Science Center will hold its 5th Tri-Valley Innovation Fair at the Alameda County Fair Grounds in April.

This annual event highlights innovations made in science, engineering and technology, and connects people of all ages with some of the region’s most diverse accomplishments. The fair features an array of exhibitors, providing visitors with the chance to explore, experiment and ask questions, while meeting the people who make innovation happen at local companies, community and educational organizations.