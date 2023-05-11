LOGO - Innovation Tri-Valley.jfif

On Wednesday, May 17th, Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group will host representatives from the Tri-Valley – San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority, Linde Engineering North America, and Stadler US to present plans for implementation of the first passenger rail system In California to operate on self-produced green hydrogen.

The proposed Valley Link passenger rail system project includes a hydrogen fuel production facility that supplies clean energy to other transit and heavy truck operators. To date, the state has invested in a number of hydrogen vehicle technologies and several transit agencies in California are producing their own hydrogen fuel. The sustainability vision of the Valley Link rail project seeks to significantly expand on this concept and supports the potential to maximize the outcomes of clean hydrogen production through public-private partnership with expertise from the hydrogen production industry.