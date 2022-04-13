Alameda County — The union representing Livermore and Pleasanton firefighters recently asked the California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) to become involved in its contract negotiations between the two cities.
The request on March 31 occurred nearly a month after the union, the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1974, formally declared an impasse following eight months of negotiations, according to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) statement posted on lpfdlaborupdates.com.
LPFD firefighters have worked without a contract for about three months.
Union officials did not respond to requests for an interview, but post nearly daily updates on the Livermore-Pleasanton Firefighters Local 1974 Facebook page. In the posts, the union often encourages residents to email city officials to “tell them to settle a fair contract with your firefighters so they can focus on serving the community!”
“Over the past four weeks, the LPFD has left areas of both Livermore and Pleasanton without the proper fire and paramedic services, potentially resulting in severely delayed responses when you called 9-1-1,” the union wrote on April 3. “This has also affected neighboring agencies, as they have been tasked to leave their jurisdictions unprotected in order to make up for the lack of services in Livermore and Pleasanton.”
According to the LPFD, the union declared the impasse in negotiations on March 1 after rejecting the LPFD’s offer of a 12.5% pay increase for firefighter-paramedics during a 3.5-year contract and a 10.5% general wage increase for all other LPFD employees. The offer included improved benefits and working conditions, the department said.
“A primary sticking point has been the union’s rejection of a proposed drug testing policy — a proposal made after the union earlier objected to the department drug testing a fire captain, who ended up testing positive for cocaine while on duty,” LPFD chief negotiator Art Hartinger said in a statement. “This is a huge safety priority for both cities, and we are urging the union to partner with us to implement a meaningful, clear and impactful policy.”
The PERB, an agency that administers collective bargaining statutes for public agencies, will act as a neutral third-party, investigate the two sides’ positions and present its information to its board members. The agency will then make non-binding recommendations to the Pleasanton and Livermore city councils on how to resolve the labor dispute.
Federal law prohibits firefighters from going on strike.
With a budget of nearly $37 million, the LPFD operates jointly in the two cities, each of which have five fire stations. The department has about 120 employees.
During a recent Livermore City Council meeting, a union official read a letter from union president Joe McThorn that said the LPFD negotiating team had bargained in bad faith and misrepresented the union’s position to the Livermore and Pleasanton city councils.
“We are asking that you step in to make a fair assessment of where we are at and see firsthand that we're bringing well-founded information to you,” the letter said. “ All other labor groups in both Livermore and Pleasanton have received fair and reasonable labor contracts. We are only asking for the same.”
In a statement, Livermore City Manager Marc Roberts said, “We are committed to ensure that our firefighters remain well equipped, well trained and well paid. We think our proposal meets these objectives.”