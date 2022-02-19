The wins keep coming for the Las Positas College men’s basketball team.
The young Hawks earned their 21st victory in just 23 tries with a 94-81 triumph over visiting College of San Mateo on Feb. 11 in the Coast-North Conference.
Las Positas won 16 in a row during one impressive stretch.
“It’s been really good … 20 wins this early in the year is really a hard thing to do,” Las Positas head coach James Giacomazzi said.
What’s the secret sauce at Las Positas?
“Firstly, the coaching is great, and all the players get along great,” freshman forward Brandon Fisher said. “The ‘Bigs’ and forwards work very well together, and all the guards work well together around the perimeter.”
Averaging 90 points a game, Las Positas is No. 3 in the state poll and trails only top-ranked City College of San Francisco in the conference, with a handful of conference games remaining.
Even though numerous games across the state have been rescheduled due to the COVID pandemic, the Hawks have been a model of consistency and efficiency.
“These guys spend the time in practice,” Giacomazzi said proudly. “We study film, we study personnel, and to their credit, we have a game plan and they’ve been sticking to that game plan and executing it.”
Giacomazzi wears many hats as the Las Positas athletic director and president of the California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Association (CCCMBCA). The Livermore resident has guided the Hawks to the playoffs six straight times and has an overall record of 121-47 (as of Feb. 12) since being hired in 2015. Previously, he guided Cosumnes River to two Big 8 Conference titles and six trips to the playoffs.
Upon being hired at Las Positas, he declared, “Once I stepped foot on campus, I knew this place is special.”
Fisher, out of Sheldon High-Sacramento and Lakeshow AAU Basketball, is enjoying a special season. After being sidelined for a week with a hamstring strain, he returned with a strong performance in a 77-59 win over Chabot on Feb. 7. He had a team-high 21 points, on 10-of-13 shooting, six rebounds and two blocks.
Fisher, an undersized big man at 6-foot-7, wants to play Division II or Division I basketball after next season and then compete overseas. A business administration major, he eventually wants to be a real estate agent.
“He’s like a sponge. He learns quick, that’s a really good thing about him. He’s got a good attitude, his teammates like him,” Giacomazzi said of Fisher. “He’s easy to coach because he’s going to listen to you and apply what he’s learned.”
A raw talent, Fisher credits Giacomazzi with developing his game.
“He’s actually taught me a lot of skills,” Fisher said. “He taught me how to seal off a person to where I have an advantage point in any position possible. Not only that, but I work well in like mid-range, so I move off ball as well.”
The Hawks have a polished floor leader in point guard Lee Jones Jr. (Serra High), who delivered a vintage performance against Chabot with 18 points, seven assists and four steals.
“Every time I get the ball I always look for Lee because he’s our top point guard and he knows how to change the pace of the game,” Fisher said.
Giacomazzi also gives the sophomore Jones high praise.
“We kind of go as he goes,” Giacomazzi says. “He really is the floor general for our team. When he has good games we are very successful … I think he’s been one of the most consistent point guards in Northern California.”
Another impressive freshman, Jordahn Johnson is averaging a double-double with 16.6 points and 11 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-8 former Weston Ranch standout is shooting an uncanny 77 percent from the field. Not bad for a player who did not start or score in the season opener against Butte.
How has he improved so much, so quickly?
“Never give up, never quit, always keep a positive mindset,” he said.
Moreover, Giacomazzi has enjoyed the array of trick shots from Jones and Johnson.
“Jordahn and Lee probably score in some of the most unorthodox ways from their two positions, but it’s funny because people might look at it and think, ‘That was a weird shot,’ but we think it’s going to go in,” Giacomazzi shared. “We’ve seen them do it every day, really like Whirly-Derby, underneath the basket, spin with English, and both hands from both directions.”
Another key floor leader, sophomore guard Dathan Satchel from Tracy averages 14 points a game and is shooting 44 percent from 3-point range. He stuffed the stat sheet in the Feb. 11 win over CSM, with 23 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
But there’s no time for celebrating. The Hawks have big tests ahead against San Francisco and district-rival Chabot before the playoffs begin.
One thing seems certain, though. They will be well-prepared as they drive toward their goal.