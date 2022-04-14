East Bay businessman and community leader Sri “Steve” Iyer, an East Bay businessman, has formally announced his campaign for the 14th Congressional District of California in a run to replace Democratic incumbent Eric Swalwell.
The newly redistricted area encompasses the East Bay cities of Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, Castro Valley, Hayward and Union City.
“Our nation’s founding fathers envisioned the United States Congress to be comprised of citizen representatives and not professional politicians,” said Iyer. “My opponent, Eric Swalwell, epitomizes a professional politician. Swalwell has never held a job in the private sector and has little achievements to show for our district and communities. Over the past 10 years that he has represented us, he has demonstrated that actually serving our community is the last thing on his mind. It is well past time for an elected congressional representative to put the voters of our East Bay district first for the desperately needed change we need here in California and at the federal level.”
Iyer intends to work hard for the citizens of Congressional District 14 to bring that needed change.
“I no longer recognize the beautiful country and the freedoms it afforded when I immigrated here 36 years ago,” he said. “I, and many others like me, are very worried that the uncontrolled spiral towards socialism, driven by the woke progressives is depriving us and our future generations of our freedoms, opportunities, and our way of life we hold so dear. I am determined to work hard to prevent that from happening.”
For more information, visit iyer4congress.com.