Whether you walk or run, be sure to join Tri-Valley Haven’s Virtual Pace for Peace, from Oct. 17 to 31.
You can create your own course or use that provided by Haven. They welcome serious runners, novice runners, walkers, and families. Participant medals and age group awards will be given, so join in and experience the fun and connect online.
All proceeds will help local survivors of domestic violence served by Tri-Valley Haven. To register, visit www.trivalleyhaven.org. For more information, contact Christine at christine@trivalleyhaven.org or 925-667-2707. Proxy pledge donations or sponsorships may be sent to Tri-Valley Haven - Pace, 3663 Pacific Ave, Livermore, CA, 94550.
Together we can build a world without violence, one community at a time.