Alameda County — An Alameda County Superior Court judge on Tuesday officially denied a request to overturn the county’s approval of the 347-acre Aramis solar energy farm in North Livermore Valley, a court website said.
Judge Evelio Grillo issued his decision Tuesday afternoon, denying “Petition for Writ of Mandate.” The full statement is pending.
Attorneys for the petitioners — Save North Livermore Valley (SNLV), the Ohlone Audubon Society and the Friends of Open Space and Vineyards organizations — and a lawyer representing the county and Intersect Power, were not immediately available to discuss the ruling at press time. Steven Selna, one of the petitioners’ attorneys, said he had received notification of the judge’s decision, but had not had a chance to read it late Tuesday afternoon.
The Independent will provide details of the official ruling once it is made available.
Grillo’s decision does not mean the case to stop the Aramis facility along Cayetano Creek is over. SNLV and the other organizations have the right to appeal to California’s 1st District Court of Appeal.
The groups’ hopes for success in the higher court could be buoyed by a comment Grillo made during a series of hearings before him in his Alameda County courtroom. Grillo said that a higher court might overturn his local decision and let voters decide the “bigger picture” of whether the Aramis plant should be built.
"The big picture is should the voters have a chance to weigh in on whether or not there is going to be a big field of solar panels in an agriculture area," Grillo said at the time.
Although Grillo issued his official decision Tuesday, he had already released a tentative ruling in mid-April indicating he was leaning in the county’s favor. In that tentative ruling, Grillo said he believed county officials and the Board of Supervisors acted appropriately March 24, 2021, when they approved the project.
Despite that, Grillo continued to allow attorneys to try to convince him otherwise during two hearings. If given the chance, Intersect Power plans to build and operate a renewable energy plant capable of generating and storing 100 megawatts of power that could provide electricity to 25,000 Bay Area homes. The utility project would have 267,000 solar panels spread across the site.