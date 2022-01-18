Kaiser Permanente Northern California has been recognized by the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) for its efforts to provide reliable patient care while reducing preventable medical harm.
Kaiser Permanente Northern California is among the first healthcare providers to be named a Highly Reliable Organization Champion by PSMF, a global non-profit organization promoting zero preventable patient harm and death. for prioritizing patient safety. Medical errors are blamed for nearly three million deaths worldwide every year.
The new PSMF program places an emphasis on data transparency, which is considered critical to achieving zero harm and improving patient safety.
“We are honored to be recognized for our unwavering commitment to provide safe patient care and commend our staff for being strong advocates for safety,” said Robin Betts, vice-president of safety, quality, and regulatory services for Kaiser Permanente Northern California. “Our hospitals are among the country’s highest performing for minimizing patient injuries, medication errors, and infections. Every day, we aim to protect the health of our patients, keep them safe from harm, and provide the highest quality care.”