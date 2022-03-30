LIVERMORE — A controversial proposal to bring Boeing 737s to Livermore Municipal Airport (LVK) apparently will not go forward because a project application was not completed, city officials said last week.
The announcement comes approximately eight months after the Oakland-based KaiserAir, an aviation charter firm, requested its second year-long extension to submit its formal application, However, Livermore Public Works Director Scott Lanphier said company officials have not provided any information since then and are hard to reach by phone.
“It was a difficult process to work with them,” Lanphier said. “It didn’t seem like they were prepared for the public scrutiny, as well as the city’s requirements for a complete application.”
KaiserAir, which proposed in January 2020 to lease 45-acres at the airport to maintain three Boeing 737s for its charter service out of Oakland and Santa Rosa, no longer has enough time to submit plans, obtain California and national environmental clearance, gain city planning commission approval, and negotiate a lease before its exclusive hold on the property expires in July, Lanphier said.
“There’s just no way that’s going to happen,” Lanphier said. “It’s looking like Kaiser won’t be at Livermore. We have not received enough information from them thus far to have any confidence that that project’s going to move forward at all.”
Rob Guerra, KaiserAir’s senior vice president and chief pilot, did not respond to a request for an interview.
After its initial project proposal in January 2020, KaiserAir had received its first extension in September 2020. Interim Airport Manager Sean Moran and Lanphier then granted the company’s request for a second extension on July 9, 2021, the day before its reservation for a 45-acre parcel near West Jack London Boulevard was set to expire again. The extension was requested of the city at the time in a new Letter of Interest (LOI) and $1,000 fee, which gave the company until July 2022 to file its formal application.
KaiserAir will maintain its reservation on the property located off West Jack London Boulevard until it expires in July. If the company comes forward with plans to try to complete the process, Lanphier said the city will not grant any more time.
Other individuals and businesses interested in leasing the site will then be able to submit Letters of Interest (LOI), suggest what they want to build and pay a $1,000 fee to obtain an exclusive reservation.
“If multiple parties submit interest in the same parcel of land, LVK will be issuing a request for qualifications/proposals in order to allow for fair and competitive availability for the site,” Lanphier said.
KaiserAir’s proposal would have built hangars for three 737s, along with a terminal, a fueling station and fuel storage facilities. The company said it would operate two 737 flights a week at LVK, or about 100 flights a year, and planned to base several Citation and Gulfstream aircraft at the site.
The idea of 737s landing and taking off at LVK disturbed Pleasanton and Livermore residents, who bombarded officials in the cities with complaints. Despite concerns about noise and jets flying over residential neighborhoods, the Livermore Airport Commission approved the initial proposal in February 2021, determining it met the city’s General Plan and Airport Land Use Plan requirements.
Even with the outcry, Livermore officials said they could not stop Boeing 737s from landing in Livermore because the FAA requires that the airport receive any aircraft that can safely land there. According to the city, 737s as well as MD-80 and Fairchild F27 turboprops, can utilize the airport.
But, as time passed, KaiserAir created some rudimentary drawings and some documentation, but never hired a developer, Lanphier said.
City employees, meanwhile, began work on policies for airport development, which could be adopted in time for new applicants. Lanphier said he doubted any other companies that saw the outcry over KaiserAir’s proposal would consider building a similar facility with 737s.
Pete Sandhu, who operates Five Rivers Aviation at the airport, shared that he continues to be interested in the site. Sandhu said he wants to build a complex for smaller aircraft operators, including a first responder like CalFire to “prohibit forever the introduction of Boeings to Livermore once and for all.” Sandhu said his project will be called the “Community Heroes Complex.”
Sandhu stated that he knew in January that KaiserAir had not met dates to begin the lengthy approval process and submitted an LOI at that time. Lanphier said Sandhu did not submit the $1,000 fee, as he likely was waiting to see what happened with KaiserAir.
Sandhu expressed interest and added there was no reason to give KaiserAir another four months to hold the acreage if company officials could not meet the city’s application requirements.
Sandhu noted that his proposal for smaller operators would save the airport. Should another fixed-based operator like KaiserAir gain the site, residents angry about noise would likely try to work to close the airport.
“The community definitely does not want to see Boeings there,” Sandhu said. “They don't want to see a huge influx of giant aircraft. That’s why I'm trying to use up that space with smaller agencies that use smaller aircraft.”
Sandhu said residents would be proud if first responders used the airport as a base to combat wildfires and other emergencies.
However, Sandu suggested the city was opening up the proposal process to other companies and individuals in July to prevent him from obtaining the lease. Lanphier said that was not the case. The city was working “to be fair to all” interested in developing the site.