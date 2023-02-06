The American Chemical Society (ACS) recently elected Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL) Annie Kersting to serve as vice chair of the Division of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology for a three-year term.
The term is delineated by three assignments, where Kersting will serve her first year as vice chair, her second year as chair, and her third year as program chair. Some of her responsibilities will include supporting the chair, attending executive committee meetings, arranging symposia and making financial arrangements for the upcoming national meetings. The position started the first of January.
“I’m excited to serve in this capacity and hope to increase awareness for students and faculty about careers and research opportunities at the national laboratories,” Kersting said.
Kersting originally joined LLNL as a postdoctoral fellow in 1992 and has gained more than 25 years of research experience at the intersection of chemistry, geology, environmental and nuclear science. She currently serves as program manager of the tri-lab-Israeli program in subsurface science in LLNL’s Nonproliferation Research and Development Program and is the technical co-manager of the BioGeoChemistry at Interfaces Scientific Focus Area in the Biological and Environmental Research Program in the Office of Science. Additionally, Kersting mentors early-career staff scientists, postdoctoral fellows and graduate students conducting research in environmental radiochemistry.
Her current research focuses on the geochemical mechanisms that control actinide transport in the soil and groundwater with a focus on understanding how nanoparticles facilitate transport of contaminants in both saturated and unsaturated environments. She earned her bachelor's degree in geology from the University of California, Berkeley, and her master's degree and Ph.D. in geochemistry from the University of Michigan.
One of the world's largest scientific societies, the ACS was founded in 1876 and counts more than 155,000 members at all degree levels and in all fields of chemistry, chemical engineering and related fields.