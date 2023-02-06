TRI - LLNL Kersting.jpg

The American Chemical Society (ACS) recently elected Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL) Annie Kersting to serve as vice chair of the Division of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology for a three-year term.

The term is delineated by three assignments, where Kersting will serve her first year as vice chair, her second year as chair, and her third year as program chair. Some of her responsibilities will include supporting the chair, attending executive committee meetings, arranging symposia and making financial arrangements for the upcoming national meetings. The position started the first of January.