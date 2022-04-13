LIVERMORE — A baccarat dealer and her husband were each sentenced to eight months in prison for working together to steal more than $500,000 from the Parkwest Casino 580 in North Livermore, prosecutors said last week.
Khanh “Tina” Tran, and her husband, Eric Nguyen, must also pay restitution of $507,600 following their March 30 guilty pleas in Alameda County Superior Court.
“Breaking the law is never the right way to get ahead,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. “We will not tolerate criminal activity in our state.”
The attorney general’s office, then under Xavier Becerra, charged the couple in August 2020 with conspiring to cheat at the card game at Tran’s table. At the time, prosecutors alleged the couple made off with about $4 million, but convicted them of the lesser amount.
Prosecutors said the couple ran the scheme from 2015 to 2017. According to the complaint, Tran would peek at a sequence of cards after shuffling and then convey the sequence to her husband as she left the table. Nguyen would then begin to play at the same table and place significant wagers when he recognized the card sequence.
Police arrested the pair on May 6, 2020 in Harris County, Texas, following an investigation by the California Department of Justice’s Division of Law Enforcement. Prosecutors charged them with grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft and an enhancement that alleged the couple stole more than $500,000.
In the end, the pair pleaded guilty to the grand theft charge. Besides ordering them to pay restitution and serve eight months in prison, a judge placed the pair on two years of supervised probation.