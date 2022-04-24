Soroptimist 24-680 in Walnut Creek has awarded its annual Ruby Award to Cathryn Griggs, founder of Kids Bike Lane (KBL), a nonprofit that provides bicycles to underserved youths in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.
According to the KBL website, the nonprofit’s goal is to help ensure that youths “can get to school and jobs on time, as well as have fun with their friends.”
In 2021, KBL volunteers assembled more than 600 bicycles during its annual Big Bike Build, held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in December, which 21 area charities then distributed at Christmas to local families. The Livermore-based nonprofit organization also refurbishes used bicycles for distribution throughout the year and sponsors free bike repair clinics.
Griggs has served as the co-chair of the KBL board of directors since the nonprofit was formed in 2016.
During the award ceremony, Griggs read a thank-you letter from a teen who wrote, “... because I had the bike, I started getting to school on time, and getting to school on time meant I started catching up in my classes, and then I realized I could graduate. I’m the first person in my family to graduate from high school.”
Soroptimist International is a volunteer service organization for women. The groups’ Ruby Award is presented to women who, in either their personal or professional activities, have contributed to the improvement of women and girls’ lives.
The Soroptimist 24-680 chapter is named for the area spanned by Highway 24 and Interstate 680, which intersect at Walnut Creek.