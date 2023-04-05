Kim Budil, a physicist and the first female director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, always “wanted to be a lawyer,” she told a Commonwealth Club audience last week.
“I really did not intend to be a physicist.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Kim Budil, a physicist and the first female director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, always “wanted to be a lawyer,” she told a Commonwealth Club audience last week.
“I really did not intend to be a physicist.”
Budil grew up in the Chicago area and went to Bogan High School on the city’s south side. With a strong interest in public policy, she planned to study political science at the University of Illinois at Chicago as a prelude to law school.
Professional lawyers advised her to take a technical degree so she could work in patent law.
The advice was not unwelcome, since she had always been good at math and science, but she wasn’t sure which branch of science to focus on.
She disliked biology for requiring too much memorization and chemistry as too complicated. She recalled loving high school physics because “you can derive everything” from a few basic rules.
So physics became her major, and she discovered that she was “an experimentalist by training and by temperament…I loved building things and working with my hands.
“I just thought it was awesome.”
After graduating, she dropped her plans for law school and moved to California, where she joined LLNL’s laser program in 1987.
Remarkably for the future director, it did not go well.
As a graduate student in the Livermore campus of the UC Davis Department of Applied Science, she had a first-time thesis advisor who did not know how to work with a young student.
“I was not confident,” she told the Commonwealth Club. “I was not well prepared to go in and advocate for myself. And so, I had an incredibly difficult time learning.”
Still, she had an innate toughness that served her well. Luckily, she met and learned from outstanding women role models like Sarah Allendorf, then a post-doctoral fellow, now a manager at the Livermore campus of Sandia National Laboratories.
Another role model, and a scientist who helped with the technical parts of her thesis project, was Anne L’Huillier of Lund University in Sweden.
A third was Donna Strickland, who spent a year in the LLNL laser program and would later win a Nobel Prize for her contributions to laser technology.
In time, Budil won her PhD and moved steadily through a succession of increasingly responsible positions, becoming LLNL director in 2021.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.