LIV-LLNL PHYSICIST AWARDS.jpg

Lawrence Livermore Lab’s Wren Carr, left, and Peter DeVore, right, have been named as senior members of SPIE (Society of Photo-Optical Instrumentation Engineers), the international society for optics and photonics. (Photo courtesy of LLNL)

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL) Wren Carr and Peter DeVore have been elected as senior members of SPIE, (Society of Photo-Optical Instrumentation Engineers).

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, bestows the senior member designation on individuals who have distinguished themselves through their professional experience and their active involvement within both the optics community and SPIE. Carr and DeVore are among 89 new senior members of the society this year.