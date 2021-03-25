LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Though some counties or cities have their own application portal for administering the rental assistance, landlords with eligible tenants can apply to get reimbursed for 80% of a tenant's unpaid rent between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, if they agree to forgive the remaining 20%. Tenants may also apply on their own if their landlords do not participate. Those meeting eligibility requirements can receive 25% of unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. This is the amount tenants must pay before June 30 to avoid eviction under the state's COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act (Senate Bill 91). Some tenants may also be able to receive assistance to cover 100% of utilities for the past year and 25% of future rent when eviction protections expire.