Though some counties or cities have their own application portal for administering the rental assistance, landlords with eligible tenants can apply to get reimbursed for 80% of a tenant's unpaid rent between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, if they agree to forgive the remaining 20%. Tenants may also apply on their own if their landlords do not participate. Those meeting eligibility requirements can receive 25% of unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. This is the amount tenants must pay before June 30 to avoid eviction under the state's COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act (Senate Bill 91). Some tenants may also be able to receive assistance to cover 100% of utilities for the past year and 25% of future rent when eviction protections expire.
The Foothill High Falcons hosted the Livermore High Cowboys in the opening game of the 2021 opening season, Saturday, March 13. Livermore won 14 to 13. Coming up this week on Saturday, March 20, Livermore will host Amador Valley and Dublin Hi…
