The Las Positas women’s basketball team did not participate in the 2021-22 season. Former Head Coach Clarence Morgan retired just before the season started and Athletic Director James Giacomazzi decided to cancel the season entirely.
The athletic department is currently taking applications for a new head coach. Giacomazzi previously indicated that search would begin in the spring, but the department opened the process late last month.
Las Positas will be looking for a candidate who is “Able to create an inclusive team atmosphere that is culturally responsive, appreciative and equity centered,” according to their application guide.
The women’s basketball program at Las Positas has had some down years recently. In his last year as head coach, Morgan finished 6-20 with a 1-9 record in conference play. He has an overall record of 74-137.
As recruiting season comes in the spring, a candidate is likely to be announced sometime before then in order to have enough time to build the team and coaching staff. Whoever the Hawks hire will be responsible for building the program back to a perennial playoff contender like it was in the mid 2000s when the Hawks went to the playoffs in two consecutive seasons.
Some of the base requirements are that a coach must have a bachelor's degree or two years of experience or the candidate can have an associate’s degree with six years of experience. Applicants can apply at bit.ly/3gq69Dh.