The Las Positas Men’s basketball team defeated the College of Redwoods Corsairs 90-75 on Dec. 30 to finish off the preseason 13-1, ending the preseason at No. 6 in the California Community College Men’s Basketball Association latest poll.
The Hawks dominated the game from the jump. They started the game going on an 8-0 run and forced the Corsairs to call a timeout. Sophomore guard Lee Jones Jr. attacked the defense well and got good looks inside the painted area.
Hawks’ sharp shooter Dathan Satchell struggled to get going, but it didn’t matter as freshman Isaiah Victor hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second half to extend their lead to 16 going into halftime.
The Corsairs came out of the halftime break on fire from behind the arc. They cut the Hawks lead to just six with a little over nine minutes to go in the second half. Their hustle on the offensive glass gave them second chance looks that helped cut into the Hawks’ lead.
Victor’s hot shooting continued into the second half and ultimately sealed the deal for the Hawks. They would close out the game with a dunk from Evan Johnson which pushed their lead to 18 and would kill any chances the Corsairs had of coming back.
In attendance at the game were many prominent college scouts. The University of San Francisco as well as Sonoma State were in the crowd watching some of the talent the Hawks had to offer. Head Coach James Giacomazzi believes that playing the guys who play hard will be key to showcasing his player’s talents to scouts.
“The guys know if I play hard they play hard, they will stay in the game,” said Giacomazzi.
Victor finished with a team high 20 points off the bench for the Hawks. Jones Jr. finished with 17 and freshman Jordahn Johnson finished with 12.
Giacomazzi finished with his best statistical preseason since his coaching career started at Las Positas.
“I’m really happy that they’ve stuck together, and that they’re great kids that go to class and take care of their responsibilities. They’re great representatives of Las Positas,” said Giacomazzi.
The Hawks will play their first conference home game on Jan. 12 against Skyline College.