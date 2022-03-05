Las Positas College swimmer Francois Moufarrej has a lot to smile about these days.
The Granada High graduate is off to a blazing start in the sprints this season and relishes being on head coach Jason Craighead’s Hawks team.
“It’s been great,” Moufarrej says. “… I’m really excited and happy with the results that we’re putting out early in the season. We’re training hard. A great atmosphere for everybody. I think everybody really pushes each other to strive and get better and faster, but also have fun with it.”
The Las Positas men’s and women’s teams have a lot of fresh faces this season, though there’s not as much team depth this time around.
The newcomers are catching on quickly.
“We have a really good group of individuals with good, positive attitudes,” Craighead said. “All are good, hard workers. We’re going to grow a lot throughout the season.”
Craighead has guided Hawks to 11 Coast Conference championships since he rolled out the program in 2011, including a run of five consecutive titles from 2015-19. The COVID pandemic put that string on hold, but Craighead looks to regain the top mantle again in 2022.
Moufarrej is technically a freshman although he swam last year during the shortened COVID season. He’s among the state’s best in at least the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Catch him if you can.
“He’s a sprinter ... 50-yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 free. He’ll sprint anything short,” Craighead said. “He’s top two or three in the state so far in each of those events.”
The Hawks, who excelled in the Coast Conference Kickoff at Las Positas on Feb. 18, also feature Ashley Sand, a Castro Valley graduate and standout in the breaststroke and Individual Medley.
“She’s undefeated in all her races, some of them by a pretty decisive margin,” Craighead said of Sand. “Not everybody’s posted times yet in the state, but of those who have posted she’s the fastest.”
Moufarrej has lofty goals this season.
“In the 50 free, I hope I’m No. 1 by the end of the season, and I’d love to go 21 seconds,” he said, “and for the 100 breaststroke, I’d love to be about a 59 or a 58.”
A 2020 high school graduate, Moufarrej selected Las Positas during COVID 19 times because of its proximity to his home in Livermore. He also didn’t think it would beneficial to go to a four-year school at the time.
“I just fell in love with it after that … the coach, the atmosphere, and it’s awesome,” Moufarrej said of Las Positas.
Growing up, he developed as a swimmer with Livermore Aquacowboys, Pleasanton Seahawks and Ruby Hill Aquatics.
He loves moving rapidly in the pool.
“I’m not one to go long distance for a race,” he shares. “I’d rather hop in and hop out and just put all effort in the short-amount race and see what happens.”
Also on the Las Positas men’s side, Ross Brown (Amador Valley) is a standout freestyler and backstroker.
“He’s a great kid,” Craighead said of Brown. “I coached him when he was 9 years old in summer league and then he made it all the way back through, and he’s still coming into his own.”
Craighead thought Brown was a and then they tried the 200 free. That’s when the coach realized Brown could do much more.
“He kicked butt in that,” Craighead said of the distance event, adding that Brown has also thrived in the 500 free and mile, the ladder event in the Kickoff meet.
“He’s still figuring out what his possibilities are,” Craighead said.
Other solid female swimmers are Sarah Thompson (Granada), Samantha Dorn (Tracy), Kendalyn Cox (Amador Valley), and Gabrielle Benavidez (Arroyo). All of them did well in the Kickoff meet rotating in on relays.
The program looks to be building to a big finish this season.
“Our goal is to be fast at the end and we’re just putting in the work right now,” Craighead said.
Las Positas will host the Hawk Invite on April 1-2 as well as the Coast Conference meet April 21-23. The CCCAA State Meet is at Monterey Park in East Los Angeles May 5-7.