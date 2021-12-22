Las Positas Hawks’ forward Dathan Satchell scored 31 points to lead the Hawks over the College of Marin Mariners 98-78. The Hawks move to 12-1 and have not lost a game since their season opener on Nov. 4.
The Hawks started off slowly. They got good looks at the basket but were not able to finish. The Hawks called a timeout with 16:48 left in the half to regroup.
After the timeout, Satchell checked into the game as he came off the bench for the matchup. He made his first five 3-pointers and forced the Mariners to play a box-in-one defense to locate where he was at all times.
Despite Satchell’s big run, the Hawks couldn’t stop the Mariners from the outside. The Mariners hit three 3-pointers at the end of the first half and went into the halftime break up 45-40.
Satchell continued his hot shooting going into the second half by starting off hitting his first three shots. The Hawks were able to regain control of the game with Satchell’s hot shooting. They extended their lead 11 and didn’t look back.
With just over three minutes left in the game, the Hawks went up by 20 with a dunk by freshman Evan Johnson. The Hawks would go on to close out the game and take home the win.
The story of the night was Satchell’s season high 31 points, which was a key to the Hawks’ victory. Satchell was sidelined for a month before the season started and has had to get adjusted to playing regular minutes.
“We had to bring him back slowly, but he seems to be clicking back on all cylinders,” said Hawks Head Coach James Giacomazzi.
Though Satchell has been playing some of the best basketball for the Hawks, Giacomazzi has reiterated that Satchell will have to earn his starting spot by becoming a better defender and getting into better shape. Giacomazzi believes that he is inching closer to reaching those goals.
Throughout the preseason, Giacomazzi has looked to play just about everyone who suits up and this game was no different. All 13 players dressed out and played in some capacity. The Hawks’ bench outscored their starters 54-44.
The Hawks have extended their winning streak to 12 but still have work going into conference play.
“We need to be more consistent in the interior,” said Giacomazzi. “That comes with film study, and it comes with reps, but we still have to continue to teach, and they still have to continue to learn.”
The Hawks will finish their preseason with a home game against College of the Redwoods on Dec. 30. Their first official league game will be Jan. 5 in Fremont against Ohlone College.