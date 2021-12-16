The Las Positas men’s basketball team defeated the West Valley College Vikings by a score of 86-77 on Dec. 8. The No. 10 ranked Hawks get a huge victory over the No. 8 ranked Vikings that will surely move them up the state rankings.
The Hawks got off to a slow start. They were outrebounded by the Vikings early and were not able to take control of the pace. They were forced to take a timeout down 8 points with 14:42 left in the first half.
The Vikings came out flat coming out of the timeout. Careless turnovers and bad shots allowed the Hawks to keep the game within striking distance.
The Hawks were kept in the game by sophomore guard Lee Jones Jr. Though he made some questionable turnovers throughout the first half, he was able to get to the free throw line and penetrate the Vikings defense to set up other teammates.
The Vikings made a late run toward the end of the first half to take a sizable lead. Hawks’ big man Jordahn Johnson drew his third foul with just over three minutes left in the half. The Vikings were able to get to the free throw line to extend their lead going into halftime. The Viking led 42-31 going into the halftime break.
Coming out of the halftime break, the Hawks went on an 11-2 run. Hawks’ forward Dathan Satchell made two 3-pointers during the run and forced the Vikings to take a timeout at the 13:03 mark up by only one point.
The Hawks took the first lead of the game with 9:40 left in the second half with a 3-pointer from Isaiah Victor. The game went back and forth from then on.
The Hawks were slowly but surely able to take the lead late in the second half. They made crucial 3-pointers down the stretch and hit all their free throws. The Vikings could not buy a bucket toward the end of the second half, and the Hawks were able to hit free throws to ice the game.
“We tried to give them tools in terms of watching film and scouting,” said Hawks Head Coach James Giacomazzi. “But at the end of the day they just executed to the best of their ability.”
A big part of the Hawks win was from their point guard play. Jones Jr. and sophomore point guard Nikko Echalas were able to get in the paint and either score or make plays for others despite having a shaky first half. Jones Jr. hit four big free throws at the end of the game that sealed the win for the Hawks.
“Those two are invaluable. They were the only two that stayed from the previous team,” said Giacomazzi. “We got a little rattled early, but they recognized that (West Valley) jammed the paint, and they were able to make the right reads and create opportunities for themselves.”
Satchell led the way for the Hawks with 20 points while going 2 for 7 from the 3-point line. Jones Jr. had 19 points to go along with seven assists and freshman Brandon Fisher had 15 points.
This was a huge win for the Hawks, who are currently ranked No. 10 by the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA).They notch a win over a team ranked in the top 10, which will go a long way as the Hawks will look to get a high seed in this year’s playoff. The team only has two sophomore players, which makes the win even more impressive considering the overall age of the team.
“This is a young team; we have a lot of freshmen. And for them to get a win on the road against a well-coached team shows a lot of character and a lot of fight, which I am very proud of,” said Giacomazzi.
The Hawks extended their winning streak to eight and improved to 8-1 on the season. Their next big test will come on Dec. 17 as they face Marin college at home.