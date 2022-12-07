The Las Positas men’s basketball team was defeated by San Jose City College 91-89 on Nov. 23, dropping their second game of the season with the loss.
The game went back-and-forth in the first half with both teams taking the lead at certain points, but the Hawks finished off the half strong and took a 39-37 lead at halftime. The second half was much of the same, as both teams made key shots down the stretch.
Las Positas guard Jalen Patterson hit two free throws with just over a minute left in regulation to tie the game at 81.
Neither team could score the go-ahead basket, and the game went into overtime. San Jose City College got the decisive go-ahead basket with 1.4 seconds left in overtime to win the game.
Sophomore forward Brandon Fisher scored a game-high 22 points and snagged 11 rebounds. Guard Jaden Phillips scored 16 points off the bench.
Las Positas will face Reedley College at the James Clark Classic in Sacramento, on Dec. 1.