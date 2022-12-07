LOGO - Las Positas College.jpeg

The Las Positas men’s basketball team was defeated by San Jose City College 91-89 on Nov. 23, dropping their second game of the season with the loss.

The game went back-and-forth in the first half with both teams taking the lead at certain points, but the Hawks finished off the half strong and took a 39-37 lead at halftime. The second half was much of the same, as both teams made key shots down the stretch.