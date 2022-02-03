The Las Positas men’s basketball team was defeated by the City College Rams 89-79 on Jan. 26. The loss snapped the Hawk’s 16 game winning streak and marked their first loss since Nov. 4.
The Hawks started off the first half fast with an 8-0 run to start the game. They held a lead as big as 13 and looked to be on cruise control for the rest of the half.
The Rams weathered the storm and were able to tie the game at 37 with 1:30 in the first half. The Hawks would go into halftime with a two point lead after freshman Brandon Fisher made a go-ahead basket at the buzzer to end the first half.
Freshman Malik Jackson was the driving force for the Hawks in the second half. He was able to make tough shots for the Hawks which kept them in the game.
The Hawks went cold from the 3-point line in the second half. Freshman Dathan Satchell went 0-6 from the 3-point line for the game and struggled to get going in the second half.
Freshman Jordahn Johnson was in foul trouble the entire game and was forced to sit out most of the second half. He would foul out with just over three minutes left in the ball game.
The Rams held strong late in the game and were able to hit free throws to ice the contest.
Hawks’ Head Coach James Giacomazzi believed that the team got away from the game plan late in the game which contributed to the loss.
“We kind of got away from the game plan, not in a selfish way, but just in a sense that guys were trying to make plays for their team,” said Giacomazzi.
Johnson being in foul trouble hurt the Hawks as he was their leading scorer throughout the night. His absence hurt them on the defensive end as well.
“I think the momentum shifted when Jordahn picked up those early fouls,” said Giacomazzi. “We didn’t really have a lot of rim protection behind us. Brandon Fisher was hurt midway in the game, so we were just kind of depleted there with our size.”
Though the Hawks went toe-to-toe with the No. 1 ranked team in the state, Giacomazzi expected a win.
“We’re not a moral victory type of a team,” said Giacomazzi. “We’re disappointed we didn’t play and win.”
Johnson and Jackson led the way for the Hawks as they both scored 17 points. Sophomore Lee Jones Jr. added 14.
The Hawks will be on the road for their next game against Skyline College on Feb. 4.