The Las Positas College men’s soccer team has just eight returners among 28 players, but it’s a high-character bunch that figures to improve as the year unfolds.
The Hawks (1-0) opened the season with a 9-1 blowout of visiting Mendocino on Aug. 25.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
The Las Positas College men’s soccer team has just eight returners among 28 players, but it’s a high-character bunch that figures to improve as the year unfolds.
The Hawks (1-0) opened the season with a 9-1 blowout of visiting Mendocino on Aug. 25.
The squad has a ton of homegrown talent, topped by seven Dublin High graduates, five from Granada and three from Monte Vista, which helps explain the strong team bond in college.
“One thing that I like about this group a lot is they’re all good teammates, they’re coachable, they’re good student-athletes,” says head coach Andy Cumbo, who also coaches the Las Positas women’s team. “We spend a lot of time trying to bring in the best student-athletes we can, but we really focus on character too, so we’ve been having a good time with them.”
Las Positas boasts three capable captains in returning midfielder Adrian Denoncourt, a Dublin High graduate, returning forward Edwin Zabala (Granada) and defender Luis Castillo (Hayward), a newcomer.
“All three of them, they lead in different ways, but in the end they’re all really good players and good teammates,” Cumbo said of his captains.
The Hawks expect Zabala to create a bunch of scoring chances. Denoncourt and Parker Moore (Granada), another returner, will play key roles in the midfield. Newcomers Ryan Hoopes (Granada), Eduardo Angeles (Granada) and Jayden Nguyen (Dublin) are looking solid on the back line.
Freshman goalkeeper Manny Betancourt, out of Livermore High, is looking good.
Cumbo has guided the LPC men to the playoffs four times since he took over the program in 2016; he’s also led the LPC women’s team to the playoffs every year since 2019. He also coached at Cal State East Bay and Humboldt State.
In terms of a season outlook, Cumbo said “we definitely want to be in the playoffs again, and then we’re always competing for a conference championship too. It’s still real early and we’re real young, but we’ve got that on the whiteboard.”
The Hawks play in a tough Coast-South conference that is annually loaded with playoff qualifiers, so the difficult nonconference schedule could help sharpen them for the stretch drive.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Donielle Machi, principal at Joe Michell K-8 School in Livermore, welcomes students to the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 21. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)