The Las Positas men’s and women’s soccer teams each received three first-team picks on All-Coast Conference teams.
Las Positas women’s goalkeeper Dariana Mihalache was named Coast-South Goalkeeper of the Year. The Hawks’ first-team picks were Mihalache, Hailey Hahlbeck and Ashley Arno. Dani Gettler and Caitlyn Garrison made the second team. Isabel Mello, Nicole Wahbeh and Alyssa Sullivan were honorable mention picks.
On the men’s side, Las Positas’ dynamic trio of Adolfo Trujillo, Saul Gutierrez and Sebastian Preciado were first-team Coast-North picks. Dominic Giusto, Griffin LaFleur and Adrian Espinoza made the second team.
The Hawks’ women’s team also advanced to the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) NorCal playoffs as the 13th seed, before falling to No. 4 seed Folsom Lake 2-1 in Round 1.