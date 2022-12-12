The Las Positas College men’s and women’s soccer teams received a total of 16 selections on all conference team.
The Hawks’ women (9-7-5), who finished third in the Coast-South Conference, amassed 10 picks, topped by three first-team selections in goalkeeper Ava Buckles (Fr., San Ramon Valley HS), midfielder Ashley Arno (So., California) and forward Danielle Castro (Fr., Granada).
Making the second team were defender Dani Gettler (So., California), midfielder Isabel Mello (So., Livermore) and forward Tiffani Cheng (So., Castro Valley).
Honorable mention picks were forward Cebrina Chagoya (So., Tracy), forward Marisa Marquez (So., Granada), midfielder Irie O’Donnell (Fr., Dougherty Valley), and defender Alyssa Sullivan (So., Arroyo).
The Las Positas men’s team (7-10-4) received six all-Coast-South Conference picks, topped by first-team choices: defender Victor Diaz (So., Kimball) and goalkeeper Sean Miller (Fr., California). Forward Dylan Ersham (Fr., San Ramon Valley) and midfielder Christian Neves (So., West) made the second team, and brothers midfielder Grant (So., Freedom) and forward Griffin LaFleur (So., Heritage) made honorable mention.
The Las Positas men’s and women’s teams, both guided by head coach Andy Cumbo, upset host Santa Rosa Junior College teams in Round 1 of the NorCal Regional playoffs in dramatic penalty kick shootouts, a combined achievement Cumbo described as a “legendary day” in his career and for the program.
The Hawks teams then lost in Round 2 of the playoffs, the women falling to No. 3 seed Sierra and the men losing to No. 6 Cosumnes River, both defeats coming on the road.
Cumbo has 98 total soccer wins at Las Positas (2016-22) and 275 at the collegiate level overall (2001-2022).