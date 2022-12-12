Soccer Cleats Soccerball Field Pitch Alex Unsplash.jpg

The Las Positas College men’s and women’s soccer teams received a total of 16 selections on all conference team.

The Hawks’ women (9-7-5), who finished third in the Coast-South Conference, amassed 10 picks, topped by three first-team selections in goalkeeper Ava Buckles (Fr., San Ramon Valley HS), midfielder Ashley Arno (So., California) and forward Danielle Castro (Fr., Granada).