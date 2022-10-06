In a statement about the emergence of the Las Positas water polo program statewide, Hawks sophomore Kyle Young was selected as one of two California Community College Water Polo Coaches Association (CCCWPCA) Players of the Week, along with Lily Worley of Golden West, on Sept. 28.
Young led the Hawks to an impressive 4-1 week. He amassed 16 total goals highlighted by a five-goal, six-assist, six-steal effort in a 12-7 victory over Grossmont. He scored two or more goals in each game overall and tacked on 22 assists, including a seven-assist game in an 18-14 win over El Camino. His defense was strong as well, with a total of 15 steals and one field block.
Las Positas had three wins in the Cesar Chavez Tournament at Southwestern College in Chula Vista, besting Southwestern 13-10, El Camino 18-14, and Grossmont 12-7, on Sept. 23-24.
Las Positas also dropped a memorable international game against Jalisco U20 of Mexico, 14-13, on the trip.
On Sept. 21, the Hawks split games against West Valley and Diablo Valley College. On Sept. 28, Las Positas opened Coast Conference play with a 12-7 win over Cabrillo and beat UC Santa Cruz 22-11, improving to 13-8 overall.
Las Positas coach Jason Craighead, who has a deep squad, described Young’s impressive play against Grossmont as “quietly outstanding.” The coach described his squad as the best he’s had “by far” at the college.
“Our whole starting group is worth mentioning,” Craighead said. “On any given day any one of them can take a lead role.”
Hawks goalie Quentin Perry is looking solid after making first-team All-Northern California last year. His twin brother, Zach Perry, a sophomore driver, also had a phenomenal Cesar Chavez tournament, as did Ryan Lichlyter and others.
INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Craighead described the game against Jalisco in glowing terms. “That was an awesome experience … Their coach was also their Olympic team and National coach, and it was quite an honor (facing them). It was a different style of play, a little bit different. It was a fantastic experience for our guys. We took a picture with their team.