LOGO - Las Positas College.jpeg

  In a statement about the emergence of the Las Positas water polo program statewide, Hawks sophomore Kyle Young was selected as one of two California Community College Water Polo Coaches Association (CCCWPCA) Players of the Week, along with Lily Worley of Golden West, on Sept. 28.

Young led the Hawks to an impressive 4-1 week. He amassed 16 total goals highlighted by a five-goal, six-assist, six-steal effort in a 12-7 victory over Grossmont. He scored two or more goals in each game overall and tacked on 22 assists, including a seven-assist game in an 18-14 win over El Camino. His defense was strong as well, with a total of 15 steals and one field block.