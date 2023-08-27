Las Positas, which has made the playoffs four straight times under head coach Andy Cumbo, has a lot of fresh faces and positive vibes this season.
Las Positas, which has made the playoffs four straight times under head coach Andy Cumbo, has a lot of fresh faces and positive vibes this season.
Las Positas has 22 players, among them 12 newcomers and 10 returners.
The Hawks will be tested during a demanding schedule that kicked off on Aug. 25 with a 4-0 loss to visiting Chaffey (Rancho Cucamonga), ranked No. 3 in the Junior College National Division III Preseason Poll.
Despite the tough loss, Cumbo described the experience as “very positive, and this young group has a better idea now of what the level is like at the top.”
He says his players welcome the challenge of facing the best.
“In the end these players just want to compete, they want to play the best players,” Cumbo said.
The Hawks’ captains are Danielle Castro (Granada), Judith Orozco (San Leandro HS) and Kim Granados (San Leandro HS).
“Those three should all be solid contributors on the field and then also in terms of their leadership and support for the team,” Cumbo said.
Castro and Granados will bring plenty of scoring punch up top, along with Nadia Barron Santiago, a freshman from American Indian High. Key players in the midfield are returners Irie O’Donnell (Dougherty Valley) and McKenna Masinter (Dublin), along with newcomer Kaitlyn Lemus (Foothill).
Looking solid on the back line are Grace Toney (Dublin), Kailey Matta (Dublin), Kendall Cornwell (Cal HS), Brittany Truscott (Redwood) and returner Lisette Contreras (Cal HS). “Those five players should help us defensively on a regular basis,” Cumbo said.
Freshman Mia Lemus (San Leandro), the new goalkeeper, held up well against Chaffey’s pressure, along with the Hawks’ back line.
Cumbo expects the team to be a bit more technical this season, but traditionally the Hawks are defensively disciplined, hardworking and very organized, just like the Las Positas men’s team.
The Hawks are facing some state powers and conference champions early this season, so they are going for the gusto.
“Our women’s team also has the same goals (as the men’s team) of making the postseason and competing for a conference championship,” Cumbo said. “This is probably one of strongest strength of schedules that we’ve had here and probably one the toughest schedules that anybody has.”
