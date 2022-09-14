LOGO - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNL

LIVERMORE – The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory marked its 70th anniversary last week with an event sponsored by the Livermore Lab Foundation and held at Garré Vineyard & Winery. The event featured all eight former living directors, two of whom attended remotely via video conference. All shared their memories, insights and hopes for the lab’s next 70 years.

More than 200 people attended the event, including Livermore Mayor, Bob Woerner, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert and the Department of Energy’s Under Secretary for National Security, Geraldine Richmond. The celebration was sponsored by UNCLE Credit Union, which is celebrating its own anniversary this year. It was formed 65 years ago when four lab physicists pooled their assets.