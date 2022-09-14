LIVERMORE – The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory marked its 70th anniversary last week with an event sponsored by the Livermore Lab Foundation and held at Garré Vineyard & Winery. The event featured all eight former living directors, two of whom attended remotely via video conference. All shared their memories, insights and hopes for the lab’s next 70 years.
More than 200 people attended the event, including Livermore Mayor, Bob Woerner, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert and the Department of Energy’s Under Secretary for National Security, Geraldine Richmond. The celebration was sponsored by UNCLE Credit Union, which is celebrating its own anniversary this year. It was formed 65 years ago when four lab physicists pooled their assets.
The theme for the event was “70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible,” a variation of the lab’s widely used motivational slogan.
One of the event’s most inspirational speakers was John S. (Johnny) Foster, Jr., the lab’s fourth director (1961-65), who will celebrate his 100th birthday on Sunday (Sept. 18).
Foster said the lab’s founder, Nobel Laureate E.O. Lawrence, was a close friend of his father, who was a noted physicist in his own right.
Lawrence “helped shape me through my PhD and invited me to join the new lab in Livermore,” Foster said. Further, he imbued the Livermore Radiation Lab, as it was known in those early days, with his “Lawrence Way” culture of vision, persuasion and leadership.
Foster’s successor, Michael M. May, was another early arrival, joining the lab a week after its Sept. 2, 1952, opening.
“The directors had a combination of commitment and confidence, which spawned a team spirit,” he said.
Innovation thrived in the early days, in part due to the lack of bureaucratic obstacles, May added. He warned that aging institutions often accrete unproductive bureaucracy and procedures that stifle progress.
Despite outside temperatures broiling above 115F, two speakers noted, in the air-conditioned comfort of the event center on Tesla Road, that our recent record-breaking heat wave had a Lab history angle. On the day the Lab opened, C. Bruce Tarter (lab director, 1994-2002) said the temperature was 112F, the highest that had ever been recorded in Livermore at that time, according to contemporary newspaper reports.
Three years later, it was 110F on John H. Nuckolls’ first day at the lab. The first office of the physicist who would be Lab director 1988-94 was in a converted lady’s [?] room with a leaky roof – “because I [?]didn’t have a PhD.” The computer room was the lab’s only air-conditioned area. (“First things first!” quipped Foster.)
Tarter said he’s become a “quasi historian” in recent years, publishing in 2018 a book about the lab’s eras and epochs (“The American Lab”). The physics inventions of the 1950s led to the lab’s success over rival lab Los Alamos in designing the warheads for the Polaris and Minuteman missiles in the 1960s.
Although “some complacency set in” in the 1970s, new programs in laser fusion and laser isotope separation thrived and became one-third of the Lab’s budget. The 1980s saw new ideas emerge in strategic defense and beam weapons. Space enthusiasts joined the Lab, adding a new dimension to the lab’s culture.
After the fall of the Soviet Union, America’s nuclear weapons labs (Livermore, Los Alamos and Sandia) embarked in the 1990s and beyond on ways to maintain those warheads’ viability without nuclear tests, efforts known as “stockpile stewardship” and modernization. This led not only to new experimental facilities at the Lab, Tarter said, but also to a dramatic rebirth of supercomputers in America. Beginning with the Lab’s partnership with IBM, he said supercomputing speeds have “increased by a factor of a billion, contributing to all branches of science.”
“But Lawrence Livermore National Lab cannot stand on its laurels,” warned Michael C. Anastasio, who was lab director 2002-06 and then director of Los Alamos National Labs 2006-11. He listed new national security challenges that will shape the Lab’s future: Putin in Russia; the nuclear capabilities of China, North Korea and Iran; the slow worldwide response to climate change; lack of pandemic preparedness, and a confounding mistrust of science in some societal sectors.
“I think we have huge changes in front of us,” added George H. Miller (2006-11). With the world and its challenges moving faster than ever, he said, the ab must also speed up if it is to stay relevant into the future.
Penrose C. (Parney) Albright (2011-13) had a cautionary view. “All this (nuclear weapons) modernization will have to end sometime, probably in a decade or two,” he said. “Then the weapons would not need to be touched and the problems (the lab would be solving) will not be challenging enough to attract talent, funding and new facilities.”
He added that many of the important challenges, moreover, are conventional, not nuclear.
The current director, Kimberly Budil, is fully aware of the challenges and changes afoot. She’s seen a lot since she joined the Lab 35 years ago when she was a graduate student.
“We are a national security lab, with a nuclear core,” she said. “But now, conflict doesn’t look like it did 30 years ago. Now it looks like the Cold War, but with even more players.”
Cyberattacks come first, she said, and new technologies, such as hypersonic missiles and directed energy weapons are emerging.
“Problems that seem inconceivably difficult attract the best people,” Budil said. “Then we need to keep them here. We want them to learn national security.”
Things are changing very fast, and we need to be faster than everyone else and be the leader, because these problems are so strategically important to America’s security, she added. “I’m very lucky to be the 13th director of Lawrence Livermore National Lab,” Budil said.
Foundation President Donna Crawford was also recognized during the celebration for her role in creating the Foundation, which benefits science students, some of whom end up as interns and then stay on to work at the lab.
Lab directors:
1952–1958 Herbert York (d. 2009)
1958–1960 Edward Teller (d. 2003)
1960–1961 Harold Brown (d. 2019)
1961–1965 John S. Foster, Jr.
1965–1971 Michael M. May
1971–1988 Roger E. Batzel (d. 2000)
1988–1994 John H. Nuckolls
1994–2002 C. Bruce Tarter
2002–2006 Michael R. Anastasio
2006–2011 George H. Miller
2011–2013 Penrose C. Albright
2013–2014 Bret Knapp, acting director (Nov. 1, 2013 – March 31, 2014)
2014–2021 William H. Goldstein
2021–present Kimberly S. Budil
