LIV-LLNL SAGE CAMP.jpg

SAGE camp attendees pose with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Director Kim Budil, far left, and LLNL staff during the recent summer camp event.  (Photo courtesy of LLNL) 

Science Accelerating Girls’ Engagement (SAGE) aims to broaden gender diversity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields by fostering creativity and innovation for continued scientific and technological leadership. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory ((LLNL) recently joined five other Department of Energy laboratories (SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory) in hosting an annual summer camp to introduce local high school students to the many STEM career opportunities at national laboratories.

While some high school students may have a strong vision of their dream career, SAGE introduces students to a wide range of STEM-focused careers, proving that they can balance artistic expression, historic research, and creative writing with application of logical thinking, analytic skills, and computational ability.