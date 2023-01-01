LOGO - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNL

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory employees, along with Lawrence Livermore National Security (LLNS), LLC, donated more than $3.6 million to non-profit organizations via the annual employee charitable giving program, the Helping Others More Effectively (HOME) Campaign.

Laboratory employees pledged more than $2.6 million through payroll deduction with 100% of the funds donated going directly to agencies that are selected by employees.