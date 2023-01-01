Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory employees, along with Lawrence Livermore National Security (LLNS), LLC, donated more than $3.6 million to non-profit organizations via the annual employee charitable giving program, the Helping Others More Effectively (HOME) Campaign.
Laboratory employees pledged more than $2.6 million through payroll deduction with 100% of the funds donated going directly to agencies that are selected by employees.
LLNS, which manages the Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, adds $1 million to the total amount raised, increasing the contribution value to more than $3.6 million. The $1 million will be prorated across all recipient organizations, thus augmenting employee donations.
Donations will benefit more than 1,500 community/nonprofit agencies in the Tri-Valley, Greater Bay Area, San Joaquin County and beyond.
“I would like to thank our Lab employees for their generosity and for supporting so many non-profit organizations in a time where it is needed most,” said Kim Budil, LLNS president and director of the Laboratory. “Every dollar given is appreciated and makes a difference.”
Since 2009, the Lab’s HOME Campaign, which runs October through December, has raised more than $3 million annually (including the annual $1 million provided by LLNS) with a total amount raised of more than $48 million in the last decade.
The HOME Campaign is one of the Tri-Valley’s largest annual charity drives and is a major community support activity for the laboratory.